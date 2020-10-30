WASHINGTON TERRACE — After a banner regular season for Region 5 champion Bonneville football, the conclusion was unfittingly abrupt.
Alta stymied Bonneville’s high-powered offense and put on an aerial display of its own to earn a 29-9 victory and unceremoniously end the Lakers’ 2020 campaign.
“They’re legit,” Bonneville head coach Jantz Afuvai said about the Hawks. “They’re big, they’re fast, they’ve got guys in the right positions, so they’re a hard team to beat, for sure.
“I think (Alta’s) sustained drives (hurt us) and we couldn’t get anything going on offense, so our rhythm was off and then it sucks playing the catch-up game. I think that, overall, they did a great job executing and we didn’t, so I think that’s probably what happened.”
Both teams came in averaging more than 32 points per game with superb quarterbacks at the helm. Alta’s Ethan Jackson leads 5A in passing yards while Bonneville’s Kamen Best ranks third.
But with a quarter in the books — and goose eggs on the scoreboard — it seemed like the contest might turn into a defensive struggle.
The Lakers did have a chance to make an early statement when they recovered a fumble in Hawks territory on Alta’s opening possession. Bonneville moved the pigskin to the Alta 13 but ended up giving the ball up on downs.
The tide noticeably and permanently turned into Alta’s favor early in the second quarter. The Hawks spent most of the afternoon in Bonneville’s backfield, recording eight sacks in all, and none were likely bigger than the first one. Facing fourth-and-15 at the Alta 38, Best was brought down for a 6-yard loss.
On the next play, Jackson found D’andre Randolph, the leading receiver in 5A in both yards and touchdowns, wide open down the middle of the field for a 56-yard touchdown.
The Hawks intercepted Best a play later and converted the turnover into a 20-yard Shayson Savage field goal to go up 9-0.
With the Laker offense struggling to shake off the rust of a three-week layoff, Alta scored on its third consecutive possession with 56 seconds left in the first half when Jackson connected with Isaak Hanson on a 36-yard wheel route.
“Yeah, it’s hard to try to stay sharp for three weeks,” Afuvai added. “But that’s not why (we lost). I think Alta’s an exceptional team and I hope they go get it.”
Bonneville’s hopes continued to diminish following a three-and-out after receiving the ball to start the second half.
The Lakers finally found the scoreboard midway through the third period on a 39-yard field goal from Jayden Lockwood and had a chance to further close the gap after forcing an Alta punt. However, missed opportunities continued to haunt Bonneville as it kicked it right back and watched the Hawks punch in another touchdown on a 12-yard Samuel Black run to make it 23-3 after three quarters.
Another interception set Alta up for its final touchdown, while Bonneville’s string of bad luck continued when Best suffered an apparent head injury while he was again sacked with the Lakers finally moving the ball.
After Best left the game, Bonneville used some trickery to get its lone touchdown. Kord Shaw took the ball on a halfback sweep and tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Mason Koopmans with 5:35 to play.
“We finally got this program turned around in the right direction,” Afuvai continued. “It’s been a long time since we were region champs and things were really starting to click. I hate to end it like this, but I’m really proud of our seniors and our players right now.”