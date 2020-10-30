ROY — It apparently takes exactly 12.5 seconds to run 89 yards on an artificial turf high school football field.
That is precisely how long it took West senior Clarence Butler to crush the heart of the lion on Friday.
The Royals had just tied their 6A second-round playoff game against West with a little over a dozen ticks left on the clock when Butler took the kickoff at his own 11 and rushed unfettered from the south-west end of the field to the north-east corner as time expired.
No. 10 West thus moves on to the quarterfinals with a 44-38 stunner over Roy, while the No. 7 Royals wonder what the heck went wrong.
“When they kicked that ball off, all I’m thinking is it’s game time, we going,” Butler said. “When I saw that open field of turf, I knew it was game. (Coaches) said get the ball and do you. ... I flew away right to the nest. But I couldn’t do it without my teammates throwing the blocks for me.”
Seconds earlier, the Royals (8-2) were euphoric, having tied the game at 38 as they culminated a drive that went 72 yards with under two minutes to play.
“I thought the drive went as planned,” Roy coach Fred Fernandes said. “We had two timeouts and scored with a few seconds left. Obviously, we scored with a little too much time.”
In a strategic move that paid off at the time, Roy let the driving Panthers score a touchdown with 1:58 left. It put West up 38-30 but gave the Royals a chance to tie with time on the clock.
Cade Harris capped Roy's two-minute drill on a 2-yard run and the Royals went for two to tie the game.
Using a trick play for the occasion, Harris took a receiver sweep handoff from quarterback Parker Kingston, stopped and lofted a perfect strike to a wide-open Kingston, who waltzed into the end zone with 12.5 seconds left.
“This was a throw-back screen to the quarterback,” Fernandes said. “It was one of our tricks coming into the game. It was a play we knew we could run on a two-point conversion. We saved it for that play.”
In a crazy, COVID-19 time, two worlds collided in an unusual way.
“They have a great person in Cade,” Butler said. “I played with him a couple of times; he’s amazing. He scares me the most. I couldn’t have been here without him, he gave me the motivation to push.”
The kickoff return was just one of those things that sometimes can’t be explained. Roy had consistently been kicking the ball out of the end zone, so why not this time?
“We could have kicked it into the end zone or squibbed it,” Fernandes said. “We didn’t want him touching the ball ever, the whole week. We were booming them in the second half and they were playing up, so we decided, okay, well just kick it into the end zone.
“We were kicking them 5 yards deep,” Fernandes lamented. “The guy was standing on the 15-yard line (actually the 11) and we line drived it to him.”
Counting the kickoff return, Butler ran for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
West (9-2) caught Roy napping early, recovering an onside kick to open the game at the Roy 41. The Panthers punched it in for a quick 7-0 lead.
But Roy countered less than a minute later on a three-play, 66-yard drive, culminating with a Kingston sweeping keeper from 20 yards out to tie it at the 8:52 mark of the first quarter.
After a Panther punt, Roy had a first-and-goal at the 2 but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Britton Watts to open the second stanza.
Special teams let the Royals down again as West returned the ensuing kickoff to the Roy 13. West quarterback Carson Lopati carried the pigskin over from 11 yards out and a 14-10 lead.
The Royals regained the lead, 16-14, when Kingston connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Izzy Gordon, but Lopati ran for another West score and the Panthers added a field goal to lead 24-16 at the break.
Roy came out of the locker room on fire and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 30-24 lead.
Izzy Gordon closed the gap to 24-22 with a 5-yard run and Kingston gave Roy the lead on a 3-yard touchdown rush, his second of the game, with 5:41 left in the period.
Butler’s 1-yard score with 7:37 left in the fourth quarter set the stage for the final, frenetic seconds.
“When they started catching up, I was getting goosebumps,” Butler said. “They’re a great team, an amazing team.”