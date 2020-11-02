On Oct. 23, just hours before leaving for a 2A football playoff game at Enterprise High, Layton Christian found out its football season was over due to COVID-19 concerns on team.
For then-interim coach Ray Stowers, he thought he coached his last and only game for the Eagles on Oct. 16, a 34-22 loss to Gunnison.
Stowers will coach some more for LCA. The school announced Monday he'll be the permanent head coach moving forward.
Stowers was most recently an offensive administrative assistant at the University of Utah, where he played collegiately from the early to mid 2000s. He's previously coached in Davis County at both Viewmont and Woods Cross.
In early October, LCA fired then-head coach Scott Feldman and "suspended" the entire assistant coaching staff. Stowers was named the interim coach a few days later.
Rumors have swirled since the coaches' dismissal regarding their conduct, but LCA provided no reason for the staff changes other than it being a result of dealing with internal issues.
Stowers takes over one of the most difficult coaching jobs in the state, which has become something of a revolving door in the past couple years. He'll be the fourth different head coach in as many years in 2021.
After Dru Jones left for the Tooele head coaching job following the 2018 season, the school hired Fotu Katoa, who coached one season before taking the Layton High head job earlier this year amid a flurry of coaching changes.
The school brought in Feldman, who didn't last the entirety of the 2020 season.