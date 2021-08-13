WASHINGTON TERRACE — After a sedentary first half, Bonneville and Ridgeline got their offenses in gear during the second stanza.
Ridgeline was more successful getting the ball into the end zone when presented with the opportunities and captured a 29-16 non-region victory over the Lakers on Friday evening.
Kaden Cox threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Riverhawks raced to a comfortable 22-3 margin.
The first score opened the period and ended with a 22-yard reception by Willem Booth to make it 16-3 and Stratford Simmons closed the quarter, grabbing a 9-yard catch at the 1:25 mark.
Bonneville bounced back when Carson Jones swept left end for a 15-yard touchdown early in the final frame to close the gap to 22-9.
On its next possession, Bonneville drove all the way to the 3-yard line, and could have made things real interesting, but again failed to punch it in.
Overall, minus the Jones touchdown, the Lakers penetrated the Riverhawk red zone three times and only came away with a field goal.
Noah White capped the Ridgeline scoring with a 53-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but after a penalty, Jordan Jacquez returned the ensuing kickoff for a 50-yard Bonneville touchdown to bring the Lakers back within 13 points at the end.
The Lakers took the opening kickoff and marched downfield inside the 10-yard line before settling on a 28-yard field goal by Lucas Victorino and an early 3-0 lead.
Ridgeline countered with a 56-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard run from Noah White and an 8-3 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Neither team could light the scoreboard the rest of the half, but the Lakers came close, narrowing missing a chance from the three as time ran out.