VERNAL — Ben Lomond High’s football team got off the bus at Uintah High in Vernal on Thursday afternoon, owners of the state’s longest current losing streak.
The Scots got back on the bus with a one-game winning streak.
Ben Lomond beat Uintah 6-0 behind a DeVaughn Sanders 6-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, ending its 31-game losing streak that stretched back to 2016.
“I’m so proud of our kids ... this is so good for our kids and our school," Ben Lomond head coach Lyndon Johnson said. "These are just resilient men. We had two or three touchdowns called back. Normally that would bother us but it didn’t and we continued to get stops.”
It was just more than three years ago to the day that Ben Lomond last won a football game: Oct. 7, 2016, in a 55-19 win over Judge Memorial.
The Scots (1-8, 1-5 Region 10) were close earlier this year, losing 31-28 in the final minute against American Leadership Academy, but now the streak is officially over.
Ben Lomond’s defense faced a Uintah drive inside the BL 20 in the fourth quarter, then later a fourth down near midfield and the snap sailed over the Utes’ quarterback for a turnover on downs, giving the Scots’ offense the opportunity to end the game in victory formation.
STANSBURY 63, OGDEN 15
Ogden High (2-7, 1-5 Region 10) was undone Thursday night by Stansbury’s explosive, hurry-up offense.
Logan Shobe returned a kickoff 99 yards to tie the game 7-7 early in the first quarter.
The Tigers kicked and recovered an onside kick, but Stansbury recovered a fumble on Ogden’s first offensive play and scored a few plays later.
Down 21-7, Austin Richards recovered a fumble for the Tigers.
Stansbury had a first-and-goal at the Ogden 2 later, but the Tigers prevented a touchdown and got the ball back.
Down 28-7 later, Ogden started running plays out of the Wildcat formation with Chase Butler at quarterback.
The Tigers’ last drive of the first half went all the way to the Stansbury 10-yard line when Stallions defensive lineman Andrew Hanson swiped the ball from Isaiah Ortiz mid-handoff on a triple-option play and ran it back for an 85-yard touchdown.
So instead of 28-14 at halftime, it was 35-7.
Chase Butler added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and Ozzy Norton intercepted a pass.
Both teams were involved in a skirmish after the game that required intervention from both schools’ coaches and administrators.
Ogden players took issue with Stansbury still trying to score touchdowns long after the game went to the running clock early in the third quarter with a 49-7 score line, which included an onside kick attempt from the visitors.
After both teams exchanged trash talk in the handshake line, Stansbury players wildly celebrated and gestured toward the Tigers players after the handshake line, prompting a few Ogden players to run over and confront them.
“If someone wants to try to beat you 100 to nothing then it’s our job to stop them, so I’m not going to cry about that. Obviously they felt there was something personal there,” Ogden coach Erik Thompson said.