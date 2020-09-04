This roundup will be updated.
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville High football scored in nearly every way possible to move to 3-1 on the season with a 42-14 drubbing of Mountain Crest on Friday.
Jordan Citte returned a punt 88 yards for a score then caught a 66-yard pass from Kamen Best to put Bonneville up 14-0.
Bonneville broke a 14-14 halftime tie by blocking a punt which Carson Jones recovered for a touchdown, recovering in the end zone a long punt that a Mountain Crest returner muffed, and returning an interception 50-plus yards for a score.
DAVIS 49, CLEARFIELD 25
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield surged in the third quarter to make it 35-25 but Davis answered in the fourth for a region win.
Spencer Ferguson rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead Davis (4-0, 2-0 Region 1). Chance Trujillo threw for 171 yards and two more scores, and David Spjut returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. Owen Murdock had a touchdown reception.
Kai Wirth rushed for 104 yards and a score for Clearfield (0-4, 0-2). Branson Simper there for 178 yards and a touchdown, and Nixon Dayley hauled in eight catches for 120 yards.
FREMONT 37, NORTHRIDGE 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont’s defense scored nine of its 37 points and held Northridge (0-4, 0-2 Region 1) scoreless in a region win.
Jacob Palmer opened the scoring for Fremont (1-3, 1-1) on a 7-yard run with 34 seconds left in the first quarter, Cannon Kofford tossed a 37-yard scoring strike to Jaxson McFarland with 11:09 left in the second quarter.
Christian Blanch returned an interception 20 yards to the end zone with 2:28 left in the first half, then Logan Savage scored on a 2-yard plunge with 38 second left in the half.
Body Ray rushed 9 yards for a score at the 5:03 mark in the third quarter, then the Silverwolf defence capped the scoring with a safety with 6:26 left in the game.
WEBER 31, SYRACUSE 7
SYRACUSE — Weber led 31-0 after three quarters in a region win at Syracuse
Preston Larson booted a 28-yard field goal to get Weber (3-0, 2-0 Region 1) on the board. Jake Lindsay tossed two touchdown passes: a 36-yard strike to Spencer Hall in the second quarter and a 6-yard pass to Cole Brosterhous in the third quarter.
Cannon DeVries sprinted 60 yards for a score on the Warriors’ initial possession of the second half, then Gage Lloyd plunged in from 1 yard out near the end of the quarter to cap Weber’s scoring.
Cameron Gunn found Bryson Cortes for an 8-yard touchdown pass for Syracuse’s (1-3, 1-1) fourth-quarter score.
The Warriors outgained the Titans 399-137.
MORGAN 16, GREEN CANYON 13
NORTH LOGAN — Morgan used a 13-0 first quarter lead to spring a 3A-over-4A upset on the road.
Gavin Turner booted field goals of 44, 29 and 25 yards for Morgan (1-2). Ryder Lish connected with Jarron Savage for an 18-yard passing touchdown.
Tanner Belinski led Morgan with 119 rushing yards on seven carries, with 41 yards coming on one run. Green Canyon outgained the Trojans 219-212, but Morgan forced the Wolves into three turnovers while committing zero.
BRIGHTON 36, BOUNTIFUL 17
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Bountiful trailed 14-10 in the second quarter, then saw Brighton score 22 unanswered points to take control.
Brooks Fornelius returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown, then Micah Pettit kicked a 40-yard field goal to bring Bountiful (3-1) to within four, but Brighton answered with three rushing touchdowns and a field goal.
Bountiful capped the scoring with a Corbin DuBois 2-yard scoring run.
LONE PEAK 55, FARMINGTON 7
FARMINGTON — Farmington took it on the chin against a top-flight Lone Peak squad.
Easton Wight completed a 75-yard pass to Kenyon Brown in the second quarter for Farmington (1-3).
NORTH SUMMIT 45, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 6
COALVILLE — Layton Christian (1-3, 0-1 2A North) got its only points on a third-quarter, 40-yard Manu Vaitaki rushing touchdown in a lopsided region loss at North Summit.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Tooele 34, Ben Lomond 6
Mountain View 31, Ogden 21
Ridgeline 24, Woods Cross 7
VOLLEYBALL
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 3, ROCKWELL 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Layton Christian swept to a region win at Rockwell late Thursday by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.
Celine Mukura paced Layton Christian (2-4, 2-2 Region 17) with six kills and six blocks. Lily McGuckin tallied nine digs.