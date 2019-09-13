WASHINGTON TERRACE — Kord Shaw returned the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and Bonneville football never looked back to open region play Friday with a 27-17 win over Viewmont.
Bonneville (3-2, 1-0 Region 5) took a 21-0 lead into halftime on Kamen Best touchdown passes to Jordan Mickles (12 yards) and Reiss Graybeal (8 yards).
Jordan Citte added a 41-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to put the game out of reach at 27-3. Viewmont (1-4, 0-1) then scored a pair of touchdowns — Will Schultz to Hayden Lange for 26 yards, and a Jamo Allen 10-yard run — for the final margin.
Citte rushed for 120 yards and Shaw 73 in the win. Schultz threw for 245 yards in the loss.
WEBER 38, NORTHRIDGE 14
LAYTON — Braeden Hart returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score and Weber took a 31-0 lead into halftime in a region win at Northridge.
Kohl Hogan tossed three touchdown passes for the Warriors (3-2, 2-1 Region 1). Hogan hit Hart for a 70-yard score, Cannon DeVries for a 53-yard touchdown and connected with Ryan Hansen for a 21-yard score. DeVries returned a punt 40 yards to put the Warriors up 14-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter.
Northridge (1-4, 0-3) scored two 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Dorian Ishmael scampered in with 11:12 left, then Maximus Fonoti-Maikui scored the game’s last points with 4:54 left.
FREMONT 17, CLEARFIELD 7
PLAIN CITY — Fremont led 14-0 midway through the third quarter and held on to beat Clearfield.
Mitch Stratford scored on a keeper from 8 yards out to put Fremont (2-3, 2-1 Region 1) up 7-0 in the second. Logan Savage threw a 16-yard TD pass to Justin Sagapolu for a 14-0 lead in the third.
Clearfield (0-5, 0-3) scored in the fourth on a 6-yard connection from Bransen Simper to Grayson Banks to make it a one-score game. Trapper Behm knocked through a 38-yard field goal for Fremont for the final margin.
Clearfield outgained Fremont 252-234. Jayce Storey rushed 18 times for 100 yards for Fremont.
FARMINGTON 25, BOX ELDER 8
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder scored with 3:44 left in the first quarter to take a 8-7 lead, then Farmington scored 18 unanswered points for the region win.
Farmington (4-1, 1-0 Region 5) opened the scoring on the second play of the game with a double pass that went for 70 yards. Wyatt Evertsen hit Jeremy Wilcox with two touchdown passes: a 33-yard strike that put the Phoenix up 13-8 in the second quarter and a 25-yard pitch-and-catch in the fourth to make the score 19-8. Cannon Toone added a 37-yard rushing score for the final margin.
The Bees (2-3, 0-1) took the lead on a Lucas Taylor 3-yard run and a Parker Buchanan 2-point conversion scamper. Box Elder had scoring chances snuffed out by the clock at the end of the first half and by a Phoenix goal-line stand in the third quarter.
WOODS CROSS 41, BOUNTIFUL 24
WOODS CROSS — Bountiful opened the scoring on a field goal with 10:29 left in the first quarter, but Woods Cross responded with four straight passing touchdowns to take a 27-3 lead into the halftime break.
Carter Weierman hit Braden Freestone from 7 yards out to get the Wildcats (5-0, 1-0 Region 5) on the board. Evan Blanchard hauled in scoring strikes of 40 and 87 yards, and Luke Hude scored on a 4-yard pass. Woods Cross added a rushing score and a 48-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second half.
Bountiful (1-4, 0-1) found the end zone three times after the break.
BEAR RIVER 20, RIDGELINE 14
MILLVILLE — Bear River spotted Ridgeline a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, then scored the game’s final 20 points for a road win to open region play.
The Bears (2-3, 1-0 Region 11) got on the board with a Chance Udy 3-yard rush with 1:11 left in the first half, then tied the game when Darien Johnson returned a RiverHawk fumble 7 yards to the endzone.
Ren Fonnesbeck scored the only points in the second half when he picked off the Ridgeline quarterback and returned the interception 79 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
Josh Payne threw for 137 yards for Bear River. Udy ran for 64 yards. The Bears held Ridgeline to 1 of 12 on third downs.
PARK CITY 59, OGDEN 14
OGDEN — Ogden scored with 8:10 left in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7 and trailed 14-7 at the break, but Park City ran away from the Tigers in the second half.
Logan Shobe rushed for both Tigers (1-4, 0-2 Region 10) touchdowns. Cooper Crabtree had 10 catches for 150 yards. Starting quarterback Jaice Holt left the game with an injury after throwing for 150 yards in the first half.
CEDAR VALLEY 35, BEN LOMOND 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ben Lomond (0-5, 0-2 Region 10) trailed 21-0 at the half in a region loss to first-year school Cedar Valley. No stats were reported.
BASEBALL
St. Joseph 23, UMA-Camp Williams 17
Utah Military 11, American Heritage 0
Utah Military 12, American Heritage 2