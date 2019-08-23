BRIGHAM CITY — Parker Buchanan threw three touchdown passes, ran for one more score, and engineered a time-consuming, fourth-quarter scoring drive to lead Box Elder to a 54-34 victory Friday over Bear River in the 99th edition of the Battle for the Golden Spike.

Box Elder (1-1) scored three touchdowns in the first 6:40 of the game and led 34-21 at the half. Bear River (1-1) scored two consecutive touchdowns to pull to within 40-34 early in the fourth quarter.

Buchanan led the Bees on a 15-play drive that consumed more than seven minutes of the fourth quarter and resulted in a 3-yard Harrison Hodgson touchdown run that gave the Bees a two-score lead.

Box Elder passed for 173 yards on 10 completions in 17 Buchanan attempts, rushed for 249 yards, and turned four Bears turnovers into 21 points. The Bees’ Bentley Miles returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown and scooped up a botched punt and returned it 42 yards for a score.

Bear River got two rushing scores from Ren Fonnesbeck ad two more from Case Jones. Fonnesbeck passed for 194 years and one score, but threw three picks that led to Box Elder touchdowns.

WOODS CROSS 27, NORTHRIDGE 21

LAYTON — Carter Weierman threw four touchdown passes and 5A Woods Cross held off 6A Northridge to move to 2-0 on the young season.

The first three scoring throws went to sophomore Luke Hyde — 7 yards in the first quarter, 19 yards in the second and another for 31 yards to build a 20-0 halftime lead.

Weierman connected with Braden Freestone in the third quarter to make it 27-0.

Northridge (1-1) answered quickly with a 63-yard scoring strike from Colby Browning to Andres Esparza, then one minute later when Diesel Freeman picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-14.

Zanoah Martinez punched in a 2-yard TD run with 9:18 left in the game but Northridge got no closer.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 25, WHITE PINE-NV 14

ELY, Nev. — Layton Christian Academy picked up its first victory of the season by scoring twice late to defeat White Pine (Nevada).

After LCA (1-1) took a 13-6 lead in the second half on a Will Johnston 6-yard scoring run, White Pine returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and converted a two-point try for a 14-13 lead.

Colter Wheelwright answered by throwing a 45-yard scoring pass to Derek Riederer for a 19-14 lead. LCA put the game away on a 15-yard TD run from Armel Kayitare with 2:54 left.

LCA led 7-6 at halftime on a Wheelwright 6-yard TD run.

DIXIE 41, ROY 21

ST. GEORGE — Roy and Dixie traded scores early but the Flyers took quick advantage of Roy turnovers on the way to a blowout win.

Cade Harris ran for a 79-yard touchdown to put Roy (1-1) up 14-7 in the first, then Jaxson Dart connected with Jaden Harris for a screen pass in the red zone to put Roy up 21-14 midway through the second quarter.

After Dixie scored to tie the game 21-21 with 5:05 left in the second quarter, Roy fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Dixie ran the next play into the end zone to go up 28-21.

Dart was picked off on Roy’s next possession and the Flyers immediately threw a TD pass for a 35-21 halftime lead.

GREEN CANYON 27, BONNEVILLE 0

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville fell to 0-2 on the young season by being shut out at home against Green Canyon.

Green Canyon did most of its damage in the second quarter with a pair of short touchdown runs to take a 17-0 lead into halftime. The Wolves added a field goal and another TD run in the fourth. No stats were reported.

HUNTER 31, CLEARFIELD 8

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield fell behind 19-0 at the half in a home loss to Hunter.

According to MaxPreps, the Falcons (0-2) tallied their lone score in the third quarter on a Bransen Simper 36-yard touchdown pass to Austin Call and a two-point pass play by the same pair. No stats were reported.

SALEM HILLS 34, FREMONT 20

SALEM — Fremont (0-2) trailed 14-7 at the half at Salem Hills, then was outscored 20-13 after the break.

According to MaxPreps, the Silverwolves scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. No stats were reported.

BRIGHTON 24, LAYTON 0

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Layton (1-1) suffered a shutout loss at Brighton. No stats were reported.