LAYTON — Clearfield High football scored two third-quarter touchdowns to take control in a 29-17 region win at Northridge on Friday.
Kai Wirth scored all three second-half touchdowns for Clearfield (1-5, 1-3 Region 1). Wirth scored from 1 and 5 yards out in the third quarter, then from 81 yards out with 6:16 left in the game to put Clearfield up 29-10.
Bransen Simper found Brad Howell for a 43-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The Falcon defense added a safety in the third quarter.
Logan Smith got Northridge (0-6, 0-4) on the board in the first quarter on a 34-yard field goal.
Fabian Williams tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Ashton and Bryce Hughes scored on a 79-yard sprint, both in the fourth quarter.
FREMONT 35, SYRACUSE 24
PLAIN CITY — Quarterback Cannon Kofford threw four touchdown passes, three of them to receiver Hayden Hall, and Fremont (3-3, 3-1 Region 1) won its third game in a row.
Kofford totaled 356 passing yards with no interceptions and a rushing score, Hall had 11 catches for 196 yards and the Silverwolves racked up 539 yards of offense.
Jacob Palmer caught a TD pass from Kofford, part of an early 21-0 Fremont lead.
Syracuse (1-5, 1-3) got two touchdown passes from Trevor Drake, one to Daxton Faddis and one to Chandler Christensen. Christensen added a rushing score.
BONNEVILLE 24, BOUNTIFUL 14
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville slugged out a home win to stay on the winning track.
After two first-half field goals, Luke Dixon threw a trick-play touchdown to Mason Koopmans for a 12-0 lead, then Koopmans threw a fake-PAT conversion pass to James Gustaveson for a 14-0 lead.
The Lakers (5-1, 2-0 Region 5) added a long TD pass to Jordan Jacquez and another field goal to take control.
Bountiful (3-3, 1-1) got a kick-return touchdown in the loss.
BOX ELDER 29, VIEWMONT 14
BRIGHAM CITY — Parker Buchanan returned a pick-six 49 yards in the early-going, then added two short touchdown runs and Box Elder handled Viewmont to stay unbeaten in region play.
Braylon Majors added a 4-yard rushing touchdown for Box Elder (2-4, 2-0 Region 5). Buchanan rushed for 118 yards, and Trevin Johnson and Jerrin Weaver added 57 and 55 apiece.
Will Schultz threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns for Viewmont (1-4, 0-2), with 174 of those yards going to Derek Riederer. Riederer scored on a 77-yard reception and Jessen Layton caught a 6-yard TD.
FARMINGTON 15, WOODS CROSS 13
FARMINGTON — Farmington outlasted Woods Cross to pick up its first region win.
Boston Reinhold ran in a 4-yard score in the first quarter, and Drew Patterson threw an 8-yard touchdown to Mitch Nielsen to go up 12-0.
Gavin Jensen connected on a 41-yard field goal to make it 15-0 at halftime for Farmington (2-4, 1-1 Region 5).
Woods Cross (0-6, 0-2) got two touchdowns from Luke Hyde in the second half but an attempt to tie the game with a two-point attempt failed with 1:47 left.
MORGAN 56, SUMMIT ACADEMY 10
DRAPER — Ryder Lish threw four touchdowns and ran for one as Morgan won big at Summit Academy (5-1, 0-1 Region 13).
Tanner Stanley started the scoring for Morgan (2-2, 1-0) with a 35-yard interception return. Lish connected with Jimmy Savage for a 46-yard score and twice with Gavin Turner: 36 yards then 32 yards, both in the second quarter.
Lish hit Conner Brown for an 82-yard catch-and-run. Trey Hill hit Levi Millward with a 24-yard scoring strike and the Trojans led 42-3 at the half.
Lish scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter and William Lance rounded out the scoring with a 65-yard run in the final minute.
LOGAN 21, BEAR RIVER 18
LOGAN — Bear River trailed 14-3 at the half and could not complete a comeback in a region loss at Logan (3-3, 2-0 Region 11).
Bear River (3-3, 0-2 Region 11) kicked a 43-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Josh Payne hit Cael Wilcox on a 1-yard scoring pass to cut Logan’s lead to 14-10 in the third quarter.
After a Logan score, Kace Jones scored from 3 yards out and added a two-point conversion run to bring Bear River to within 21-18, but the Bears would get no closer.
RICH 14, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 7
LAYTON — Layton Christian led 7-6 after three quarters, but with 9:51 left in the game and LCA punting out of its own end zone, Rich (1-4, 1-1 2A North) partially blocked the punt and returned the ball 16 yards for the game-winning score.
Roderic Richards sprinted 70 yards for the opening score, giving Layton Christian (1-5, 0-2) a 7-0 lead with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Layton 34, Weber 15
Mountain View 49, Ben Lomond 10