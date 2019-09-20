CLEARFIELD — Bransen Simper tossed three touchdown passes to lead Clearfield football to its first win in a 28-23 region victory over Northridge on Friday.
Simper found Gage Dicus for a 39-yard score to pull the Falcons (1-5, 1-3 Region 1) into a 7-7 tie with 4:41 left in the first half. A 7-yard touchdown pass tied the game again at 14-14 just before halftime.
Bradley Howell returned a fumble 52 yards, then Simper hit Nixon Daley to put Clearfield up 28-17 with 10:43 left in the game.
Otto Tia had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and caught a 41-yard scoring pass from Colby Browning for the Knights (1-5, 0-4 Region 1). Browning also rushed 10 yards for a score.
WEBER 48, LAYTON 14
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored 48 straight points and Logan Payne scored three rushing touchdowns to lead a balanced Weber attack in a blowout win over Layton.
Payne rushed for 99 yards for the Warriors (4-2, 3-1 Region 1), who led 28-7 at the half. Kohl Hogan rushed for 80 yards and Jake Lindsay added 36 rushing yards.
Lindsay completed 5 of his 7 passing attempts for 108 yards and two touchdowns: a 69-yard catch-and-run to Braeden Hart and a 15-yard strike to Tyler Short. Hogan went 3 for 3 for 51 yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Hart, who tallied 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three catches.
Tyler Reid scored on a 4-yard run to give the Lancers (1-5, 0-4 Region 1) an early 7-0 lead. Michael Trunzo capped the scoring with a last-minute, 3-yard scamper.
Weber outgained Layton 424-211 and forced three turnovers. Short and Hart each picked off Reid once.
FREMONT 38, SYRACUSE 26
SYRACUSE — Fremont stunned Syracuse with 24 unanswered points to open the contest and cruised to a big win to shake up the Region 1 race.
After Jaxon Whitney scored on a 9-yard run, Jayce Storey dashed for a 54-yard touchdown two minutes later for a 14-0 Fremont lead.
A Trapper Behm field goal and a 43-yard connection from Mitch Stratford to Whitney put Fremont (3-3, 3-1 Region 1) ahead 24-0 early in the second quarter.
Bridger Hamblin scored a rushing touchdown for Syracuse (4-2, 3-1 Region 1) to make it 24-7 at halftime, then tossed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to keep Fremont honest.
Fremont outgained Syracuse 532-358. Stratford threw 17 of 29 for 274 yards. Storey totaled 116 rushing yards and Moises Martinez added 46. Whitney pulled down 137 receiving yards.
Hamblin was 21 of 35 for 248 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions, also leading the Titans with 70 rushing yards. Kobe Rusch led Syracuse with 86 receiving yards.
BOUNTIFUL 29, BONNEVILLE 14
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville cut its deficit to one score in the fourth quarter but trailed throughout in a loss to Bountiful.
Bountiful (2-4, 1-1 Region 5) led 14-0 at halftime on two touchdown runs from Jared McCann. McCann added a third TD to seal the game with 4:25 left.
Bonneville (3-3, 1-1) made it 14-7 on a 34-yard TD pass from Brock Samuels to Kord Shaw, but Henry Harper returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Bountiful score and a 22-7 lead.
Bonneville made it 22-14 when Kamen Best found Shaw for a 35-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
VIEWMONT 20, BOX ELDER 15
BOUNTIFUL — Will Schultz threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Smith, including two in the third quarter, to lead Viewmont to a home region win.
Schultz finished with 201 passing yards for Viewmont (2-4, 1-1 Region 5), with Smith hauling in 94 of them. Sam Trusty led the Vikings with 57 rushing yards.
Box Elder (2-4, 0-2) led 8-7 at halftime on a 20-yard TD pass from Parker Buchanan to Logan Holgate, with a successful two-point conversion pass. Nate Wheatley caught a 25-yard scoring toss with 2:51 left.
Viewmont outgained Box Elder 301-160 in the contest.
BEAR RIVER 17, LOGAN 14
GARLAND — Josh Payne scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 3-yard game-winner with 3:24 left, to lift Bear River to win over Logan on a rainy Homecoming night.
Dalles Moyes hit a 22-yard field goal to put the Bears (3-3, 2-0 Region 11) up 10-7 with 6:01 left in the first half. A touchdown run with 1:54 left in the second quarter put Logan (1-5, 0-2) up 14-10 at the half.
Bear River was outgained 258-232 in the game but out-rushed Logan 182-72. Corbin Kierstead led the Bears rushing attack with 90 yards on 12 attempts. Payne added 28 yards on 15 rushes to go with his two scores.
MORGAN 28, SUMMIT ACADEMY 17
MORGAN — Morgan (5-0, 1-0 Region 13) remained unbeaten and opened region play by outscoring reigning 3A champion Summit Academy (3-3, 0-1) 21-10 in the second half. Stats were not reported.
TOOELE 21, OGDEN 14
TOOELE — Logan Shobe ran 55 yards for a touchdown to pull Ogden to a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter but Tooele (3-3, 2-1 Region 10) answered with a game-winning score.
Shobe and Chase Butler each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the Tigers (1-5, 0-3). Butler tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Enrique Gomez to tie the game 7-7 just before halftime.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 26, RICH 12
RANDOLPH — Colter Wheelwright passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Layton Christian to victory over both Mother Nature and Rich High.
The Eagles (2-3, 1-1 2A North) spotted Rich (0-4, 0-3) a 6-0 lead, then scored 26 unanswered points before the Rebels added a last-minute score.
Malik Johnson caught a 7-yard Wheelwright pass to get LCA on the board and a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter. Ulric Sutton caught a 5-yard scoring strike to give the Eagles a 19-6 lead with 7:50 left in the game.
Wheelwright ran to paydirt from 10 yards out in the third quarter and capped the LCA scoring with a 5-yard scoring scamper in the fourth.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond (0-6, 0-3 Region 10) gave up 31 points in the first half in a region loss at Mountain View (6-0, 3-0).