BOUNTIFUL — Spencer Ferguson rushed for 157 yards and a score, David Spjut returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and Chance Trujillo threw three touchdown passes as Davis High football routed Viewmont 48-6 on Friday night.
Trujillo threw touchdowns of 30 and 29 yards to Owen Murdock, and 57 yards to Spjut. Trujillo kept a TD run for 28 yards and Ferguson’s touchdown run was from 73 yards out. Jackson Leaver bookended the scoring for Davis (2-0) with field goals of 34 and 22 yards.
Viewmont (1-1) broke through with an 80-yard touchdown run from Elias Uesele late in the third quarter.
FARMINGTON 28, SYRACUSE 7
FARMINGTON — Farmington scored one rushing touchdown in each quarter to beat Syracuse
Caden Reynolds opened the scoring with a 5-yard run to put Farmington (1-1) up 7-0. Drew Patterson added a 12-yard gallop to give the Phoenix a 14-7 halftime lead. Boston Reinhold scored from 5 yards out in the third and Payton Patterson rushed for a score late in the final frame.
Syracuse (0-2) got on the board with 4:00 left in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Trevor Drake hit Colin Sierra with a 46-yard touchdown pass.
BEAR RIVER 20, MORGAN 14
GARLAND — Bear River jumped to a 20-0 lead before Morgan scored two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make things interesting.
Chance Udy put Bear River (2-0) on the board with a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter. Garrison Marble returned a muffed punt 33 yards to give the Bears a 14-0 lead at the half.
Kace Jones gave the Bears their 20-0 lead on a 2-yard run with 8:44 left in the third quarter.
With 11:06 left in the game, Jimmy Savage picked off Bear River quarterback Ryker Jeppson and returned it 21 yards to get Morgan (0-1) on the board. Levi Millward added a 26-yard fumble recovery TD with 7:55 left on the clock.
Morgan drove to Bear River’s 15 in the final minute before the Bears forced two negative-yardage plays to take over on downs.
TAYLORSVILLE 37, NORTHRIDGE 31 (OT)
TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville intercepted Northridge in the first overtime possession, then scored on a 25-yard run to claim an overtime win.
Northridge (0-2) scored two touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. AJ Tillman scampered in from 1 yard out to pull the Knights to within 10-7 at the half. Famous Williams hit Brooks Ashton on a 53-yard catch-and-run score to put Northridge up 14-10 early in the third quarter.
Bryce Hughes added a 1-yard plunge to put Northridge back ahead 21-17 with 2:29 left in the third. Easton Gertge connected with Hudson Tanner on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 9:01 left in the game to put the Knights on top 28-24.
Logan Smith booted a 45-yard field goal to give Northridge a 31-24 lead with 2:33 to go, but Taylorsville forced overtime on a touchdown pass with 14 seconds left in regulation.
SKY VIEW 42, BONNEVILLE 21
SMITHFIELD — Bonneville spotted Sky View a 20-0 first-half lead in a road loss.
Kamen Best hit Jordan Citte for a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then Best connected with Jordan Jacquez from 68 yards out to pull Bonneville (1-1) to a 42-13 deficit with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Best added a 1-yard plunge with 2:49 left in the game to round out the scoring.
GRANGER 40, CLEARFIELD 21
WEST VALLEY CITY — Clearfield fell behind 34-0 at the half in a road loss at Granger.
Clearfield (0-2) scored on two long passes to Nixon Dayley and a short run.
GREEN CANYON 30, BOX ELDER 29
NORTH LOGAN — Box Elder led 29-16 going into the fourth quarter before Green Canyon won on a touchdown and successful point-after kick with 24 seconds left in the contest.
Parker Buchanan connected with Braylon Majors on touchdown plays of 30 and 53 yards, and scored on an 11-yard run for Box Elder (0-2). Jerrin Weaver added an 11-yard scoring run.
AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 24, BEN LOMOND 7
SPANISH FORK — Ryan Alverez returned a punt 70 yards for a score in the final minute of the first half to put Ben Lomond (1-1) up 7-3 at the break, but American Leadership Academy responded with a 21-0 second half for the win.
SALEM HILLS 27, FREMONT 10
SALEM — Fremont (0-2) scored in the third quarter to tie the game 10-10, then Salem Hills scored the game’s final 17 points for the win.
Fremont did not provide stats.
BRIGHTON 38, LAYTON 7
LAYTON — Layton (0-2) scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter in a loss at Brighton.
Layton did not provide stats.
WEST 27, WOODS CROSS 15
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross (0-2) completed a long touchdown pass as time expired in a home loss to West.
Woods Cross did not provide stats.
GIRLS SOCCER
DAVIS 4, SYRACUSE 0
KAYSVILLE — Taygan Sill earned a clean sheet and Davis scored twice in each half to stay perfect in a region win over Syracuse (3-3, 0-3 Region 1) late Thursday.
Annie Haycock netted twice for Davis (5-0, 3-0). Grace Nicol and Olivia Flint each found the back of the goal once.