KAYSVILLE — Davis High football took the ball first in overtime and punched in a touchdown with a 7-yard Trey Talbot run to take the lead, which was enough to come away with a 21-14 overtime victory over Lehi on Friday night.
Lehi got inside the Davis 10 on its overtime possession with a penalty, then threw incomplete three straight times into the end zone to end the game, with a fourth-and-2 rollout pass batted by the Davis (1-0) defense at the goal line.
Easton Baggett threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Trey Talbot in the second quarter, then dashed for a 36-yard, game-tying score late in the third quarter for Davis. The Darts drove to Lehi’s 40 with seconds left but a throw to the end zone fell incomplete, sending the game to overtime at 14-14.
Baggett threw for 138 yards and ran for 119 more. Max Painter hauled in seven catches for 78 yards, and Talbot totaled 45 rushing yards and 34 receiving.
NORTHRIDGE 64, TAYLORSVILLE 0
LAYTON — Northridge scored six rushing touchdowns on the way to a season-opening shutout over Taylorsville (0-1).
Maximus Fonoti-Maikui scored on runs of one and two yards, and tossed touchdown passes to Easton Gertge for 22 yards and to Josh Accord for 56 yards to help Northridge (1-0) snap an 11-game losing streak.
Seth Nowlin scored on an eight-yard scamper and a 10-yard rush. Devyn Menegassi rushed for an eight-yard score and Chance Adair capped the scoring on a 75-yard sprint.
Hunter Gessel went 8 of 9 on PAT attempts and Ashton Zaelit tackled a Taylorsville runner in the end zone for a safety.
SYRACUSE 20, RIVERTON 18
SYRACUSE — Syracuse had an early 13-0 lead, then eventually had to hold off a Riverton comeback and stop a Hail Mary attempt at the buzzer to win its season opener.
Jake Hopkins hit Tyson Stapley for a long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the Titans (1-0) a 20-12 lead. Daxton Faddis had a rushing score.
MORGAN 39, BEAR RIVER 5
MORGAN — Bear River scored first on an Ammon Nelson 30-yard field goal, but Morgan took over from there in a turnover- and penalty-filled contest.
Nick Despain threw two first-quarter touchdown passes (to Gavin Turner and Jaxson Whiting) and a Will Lance 1-yard plunge put Morgan (1-0) up 19-3.
After a turnover near the goal line, Bear River’s Michael Evans tackled Lance in the end zone for a safety to cap the scoring for the Bears (0-1).
Despain added a 14-yard run in the third quarter. Gavin Turner made field goals of 30 and 26 yards for the Trojans, and Tate Nelson capped the scoring with a 10-yard TD run.
BINGHAM 55, WEBER 35
SOUTH JORDAN — Weber scored on three straight possessions late in the second quarter to cut the Bingham lead to 35-28 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with the Miners (1-0) in the second half.
Logan Payne rushed for two touchdowns for Weber (0-1). Payne scampered in from 5 yards out at 8:09 of the first quarter, then added a bruising 33-yard score down the sideline, tossing a Bingham defender out of the way inside the 10-yard line.
Jake Lindsay threw for two scores: a 30-yard catch-and-run pass to Abel Hernandez and a 26-yard strike to Jett Hill. Aisea Moa returned an interception 25 yards for a defensive score.
ALTA 34, LAYTON 27
LAYTON — Garrett Gifford threw three touchdown passes, but Alta was a step better in handing Layton a loss.
Nick Sanders caught two TDs for the Lancers (0-1) and Tyler Mensel caught Gifford’s third scoring strike.
Porter Hansen made two field goals from 31 and 30 yards.
Leading 32-27 in the fourth quarter, Alta got a safety to see out the win.
WEST JORDAN 35, WOODS CROSS 6
WEST JORDAN — Canton Naegle scored on a 13-yard rush in the second quarter to cut the West Jordan (1-0) lead to 14-6, but the Wildcats (0-1) could not find the end zone again.
LOGAN 20, VIEWMONT 16
BOUNTIFUL — Logan scored two touchdown runs in the second half to erase a 16-8 Viewmont lead and hand the Vikings (0-1) a loss.
Luke Jacobs rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown for Viewmont. Mike Matuli caught one TD pass and Elias Uesele rushed for 67 yards.
BOUNTIFUL AT HIGHLAND
Bountiful at Highland was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Highland. BHS will open the season next week against Farmington.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Providence Hall 31, Ben Lomond 3
Layton Christian 40, Judge Memorial 0
Corner Canyon 72, Farmington 21
West 24, Clearfield 7
Kearns 50, Box Elder 21
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODS CROSS 2, MAPLE MTN 1
SPANISH FORK — Kate Howes and Abby Ingram scored in the second half to lift Woods Cross (4-0) to a road win.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAR RIVER 3, DIXIE 0
GARLAND — Bear River (1-1) earned its first win of the season in straight sets over Dixie: 25-14, 25-9, 25-22.