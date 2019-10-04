LAYTON — Fremont and Layton combined for 33 fourth-quarter points but Brandon Baray put the game away with 2:46 left by picking of Tyler Reid and returning it 32 yards for a touchdown, leading Fremont to a 34-23 win Friday night.
Mitch Stratford threw 15 of 27 for 293 yards and two touchdowns to lead Fremont’s (4-4, 4-2 Region 1) offense. Jaxon Whitney pulled down seven catches for 130 yards. Baray hauled in a 53-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter.
Justin Sagapolu caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Jayce Storey ran in a 47-yard touchdown to open the scoring and Brayden Clark rushed for a score in the fourth.
Reid threw 20 of 45 for 320 yards and three touchdowns to lead Layton (2-6, 1-5), including scores of 12 and 15 yards to Nate Atkinson.
ROY 52, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Roy ran out to a 42-0 halftime lead in a blanking of Clearfield (1-7, 1-5 Region 1).
The Royals (5-3, 4-2 Region 1) added a touchdown and a field goal in the second half. Jaxson Dart passed for 206 yards and four touchdowns, completing 11 of 18 attempts.
Roy rushed for 205 yards on the night, with Parker Kingston’s 70 yards and one touchdown leading the way. Dillan Thoms and Izzy Gordon each scored one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. Cade Harris hauled in the other two Dart scoring strikes.
SYRACUSE 41, NORTHRIDGE 13
SYRACUSE — Bridger Hamblin passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more as Syracuse picked up a region win over Northridge.
Tre’Vaun Peoples caught one of Hamblin’s scoring strikes and rushed for another touchdown for the Titans (6-2, 5-1 Region 1). Kavehi Fonua hauled in a Hamblin touchdown pass and scored on a 63-yard fake punt. Ty Burke went 56 yards on a Hamblin pass to cap the scoring.
Colby Browning got the Knights (1-7, 0-7) on the board on a 32-yard pass to Otto Tia to tie the score 7-7. Browning scampered in from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter for the other Syracuse touchdown.
WOODS CROSS 27, BOX ELDER 24
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn a comeback win over Box Elder in a back-and-forth game.
Woods Cross (6-2, 2-2 Region 5) scored first to take a 6-0 lead, then the Bees (3-4, 1-3) responded with a touchdown and a field goal to take a 10-6 lead into the locker room. The teams traded touchdowns through the second half, with the Wildcats scoring last to secure the win. No stats were reported.
BOUNTIFUL 29, VIEWMONT 3
BOUNTIFUL — Jared McCann rushed for 233 yards on 32 carries and Bountiful rushed past Viewmont in Region 5.
McCann capped his night with a 76-yard touchdown scamper to put Bountiful up 22-3 early in the fourth quarter. Carson Knudsen added 86 rushing yards and a TD as the Braves (3-5, 2-2 Region 5) racked up 407 rushing yards. Micah Pettit knocked through field goals of 44, 38 and 30 yards for Bountiful.
Will Schultz passed 178 yards in the loss for Viewmont (3-5, 2-2), with 93 of those going to Micah Johnson. Kaden Johnson put through a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Vikings’ lone score.
MOUNTAIN CREST 16, BEAR RIVER 6
GARLAND — Bear River fell behind 16-0 in the third quarter in a home loss to Mountain Crest.
Ren Fonnesbeck scampered 41 yards to get the Bears (3-5, 2-2 Region 11) on the board with 8:35 left in the game.
The Mustangs outgained Bear River 192-138, including a 157-58 advantage on the ground. Fonnesbeck ran for 56 yards and passed for 77.
MORGAN 27, JUAN DIEGO 14
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but roared back with 27 unanswered points to down Juan Diego.
Porter Giles dove in from 1 yard out to get the Trojans (7-0, 3-0 Region 13) on the board late in the second quarter to make the halftime score 14-7.
A Carter Thackery pass pulled the Trojans to within one but a failed two-point conversion left Juan Diego in the lead. A long pass early in the fourth quarter gave the Trojans the lead, then Morgan forced a Soaring Eagle fumble and recovered it in the end zone for the final margin.
PARK CITY 70, BEN LOMOND 6
PARK CITY — Ben Lomond (0-8, 0-4 Region 10) scored on an Anthony Flores 4-yard run in the second quarter to cut the Park City lead to 21-6, but could get no closer in a lopsided region result. The Scots trailed 35-6 at the half.
DUCHESNE 53, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0
DUCHESNE — Layton Christian (2-4, 1-2 2A North) fell behind 44-0 at the half in a lopsided loss at Duchesne.
VOLLEYBALL
SYRACUSE 2, TOOELE 0
SOUTH JORDAN — Syracuse beat Tooele in straight sets at the Bingham Claim Jumper Tournament. Scores were 25-14, 25-17.
Megan Chandler had six kills for the Titans. Saige Dimick served four aces and Hailee Garcia had 12 assists.
BASEBALL
UMA BLOWS OUT WASATCH ACADEMY
MOUNT PLEASANT — Utah Military Academy (Riverdale) swept a doubleheader at Wasatch Academy, ending both games by run rule after the fourth inning. The Thunderbirds outscored Wasatch 36-6 on the day in wins of 16-1 and 20-5.
In the opener, UMA scored six runs in the top of the first and added six more in the third. Nate Smith and Cooper Williams each had two hits, with Smith driving in three while Ty Olsen had two RBIs.
The Thunderbirds scored nine runs in the first inning to start off the nightcap, then added six in the fourth. James Summers had four hits and three RBIs to pace UMA. Draygen Glover and Jonah Howell each had three hits. Nate Smith drove in three.