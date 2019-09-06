LAYTON — Mitch Stratford hit Brandon Baray for 44-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 34 seconds left in the game to lift Fremont High football to a 28-24 region win at Northridge on Friday.
@mitch_strat 4th and 10 with game on the line, Mitch Stratford hits Brandon Baray for the game winning touchdown over Northridge👊🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hLhxRkL08P— Fremont Boys Basketball (@FHSBasketball19) September 7, 2019
Stratford hit Jaxon Whitney for a 65-yard scoring strike to get the Silverwolves (1-3, 1-1 Region 1) on the board in the first quarter. Stratford connected with Baray from 46 yards out to tie the game at 21 early in the fourth. Jayce Storey added a 5-yard scoring scamper in the second.
Colby Browning and Zack Benzley paired up for two Northridge (1-3, 0-2 Region 1) touchdown passes: a 15-yarder in the second quarter and a 9-yard play in the third. Otto Tia ran for a 5-yard score on the last play of the third quarter. Logan Smith kicked a 24-yard field goal to put Northridge up 24-21 with 1:58 left in the game.
Stratford finished throwing 18 of 33 for 374 yards for Fremont. Browning was 20 of 41 for 229 yards for Northridge.
DAVIS 48, CLEARFIELD 0
KAYSVILLE — Chance Trujillo accounted for four touchdowns and Davis scored twice on defense and once on special teams in a rout of Clearfield.
Trujillo threw touchdown passes of 46, 11 and 43 yards, adding a 1-yard keeper. Trujillo finished 11 of 16 for 188 yards through the air. Peter Stevenson caught two touchdowns, totaling 130 receiving yards.
Kyle Roberts returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one 61 yards and the other for 39 yards, and Josh Allred blocked a punt recovered by Mason Rigby for a touchdown to round out Davis’ scoring.
Davis (2-2, 2-0 Region 1) totaled five interceptions of Clearfield (0-4, 0-2) passes and outgained the Falcons 208-77.
BONNEVILLE 41, MOUNTAIN CREST 28
HYRUM — Bonneville gave up a 21-6 lead, then scored 20 unanswered points to defeat Mountain Crest on the road.
Brock Samuels cashed in a pair of 1-yard runs to put Bonneville up 14-0 early, then Tyler Hancock ran one in from 18 yards to put the Lakers (2-2) up 21-6 through one quarter.
Mountain Crest scored on passing plays of 66 and 85 yards in the first half, then returned an interception 90 yards for a TD to go up 28-21 at halftime.
Bonneville pitched a shutout in the second half, recording a safety to make it 28-23. Jake Peck threw a 5-yard TD pass to Luke Dixon, Kade Olsen booted a 21-yard field goal and Jordan Citte ran in a 63-yard score to complete Bonneville’s comeback.
MORGAN 37, BEAR RIVER 17
MORGAN — Bear River got a safety and a touchdown pass to take a 9-0 lead after one quarter, then Morgan scored 37 straight points for the win.
Gage Thornton scored three rushing touchdowns for the Trojans (4-0). Carter Thackeray connected with Jack Cameron for two touchdowns: one from 31 yards out and one from 11. Sloan Calder added a 17-yard field goal.
Bear River (1-3) got two touchdown passes from Ren Fonnesbeck. After the safety, Taden Marble hauled in a 56-yard pass from Fonnesbeck. After Morgan’s run, Fonnesbeck found Josh Payne from 12 yards out for the final margin.
GREEN CANYON 27, BOX ELDER 9
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder scored nine points in the first quarter, then gave up 27 unanswered to Green Canyon in a home loss.
Keaton Lamb made a field goal go give the Bees (2-2) an early lead, then Parker Buchanan hit Logan Holgate for a long touchdown pass before the Wolves went on their scoring spree.
WOODS CROSS 43, TIMPANOGOS 2
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross took a 40-0 lead into the halftime break in a blowout win over Timpanogos.
Carter Weierman threw five touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-0). Luke Hyde caught three of those passes while Braden Freestone and Roman Sanone each nabbed one. Sam Stone returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and Jackson Burbidge added a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter.
The Timberwolves got a safety in the final frame.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, OGDEN 12
OREM — Ogden (1-3, 0-1 Region 10) spotted Mountain View 44 points, then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a region-opening road loss.
JT Dubbeld returned a fumble for a touchdown and Cooper Crabtree caught a touchdown pass.
LONE PEAK 28, FARMINGTON 22
HIGHLAND — Farmington took an early lead at Lone Peak only to see the Knights take control with 28 straight points.
The Phoenix (3-1) scored in the first quarter to go up 7-0. Lone Peak answered with four consecutive touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Farmington tallied two touchdowns and a field goal in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
NORTH SUMMIT 38, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 6
LAYTON — Layton Christian scored a second quarter touchdown to cut the North Summit lead to 17-6 at the break, then saw the Braves score 21 unanswered points in the second half in a region loss.
With 4:04 left in the first half, Colter Wheelwright hit Derek Riederer on a short pass that Reiderer turned into a 60-yard scoring play to get the Eagles (1-3, 0-1 2A North) on the board. Reiderer caught the ball near midfield, broke a tackle and used a strong stiff-arm to find the end zone.
PLEASANT GROVE 35, VIEWMONT 14
BOUNTIFUL — Pleasant Grove scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Viewmont.
Sam Trusty ran for a 55-yard touchdown 28 seconds into the game to put Viewmont (1-3) ahead. Micah Johnson caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Will Schultz to put Viewmont ahead 14-7 in the second quarter. Pleasant Grove scored four unanswered touchdowns from there.
Trusty ran for 95 yards in the loss. Schultz threw for 160 yards.
BRIGHTON 34, BOUNTIFUL 15
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful trailed 24-7 at the half in a home loss to Brighton.
Jared McCann scored on a 3-yard run for the Braves (1-3) and Peyton Beck had caught a touchdown pass from Boston Malmrose.
VOLLEYBALL
DAVIS WINS 3 MATCHES
AMERICAN FORK — Davis volleyball won three matches at the Rocky Mountain Championship Classic on Friday.
The Darts defeated Wasatch 2-0 (25-15, 25-19), Woods Cross 2-1 (21-25, 25-19, 15-10) and Timberline (Idaho) 2-1 (27-26, 23-25, 15-9).
BASEBALL
ST. JOSEPH SWEEPS 2
MOUNT PLEASANT — On a night when most local schools were playing football, St. Joseph posted football-like run totals to win both games at Wasatch Academy by scores of 17-2 and 24-14.
UTAH MILITARY WINS 2
OGDEN — Utah Military swept a doubleheader from American Preparatory Academy-West Valley in wins of 9-0 and 10-1.