MORGAN — Morgan football took a 35-0 lead into halftime on the way to their third straight shutout in a 49-0 rout of Ben Lomond on Friday.
Trevor Jarrett scored three rushing touchdowns for the Trojans (3-0) and Porter Giles rushed for one score. Carter Thackeray threw three touchdown passes — one each to Brinton Winn, Jack Cameron and Coy Spens.
Morgan held Ben Lomond (0-3) to minus-12 rushing yards and seven yards of total offense. The Trojans have allowed just 17 yards of total offense and outscored opponents 146-0 in 12 quarters so far this season.
DAVIS 44,
NORTHRIDGE 14
KAYSVILLE — Chance Trujillo threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Davis opened region play with a home win over Northridge.
Trujillo hit David Spjut for scoring strikes of 34 and 13 yards and Peter Stevenson hauled in a 50-yard touchdown heave, all in the second quarter. Carston Christensen and Spencer Ferguson each scored on short runs for the Darts (1-2, 1-0 Region 1).
Colby Browning and Andres Esparza connected for both Northridge (1-2, 0-1) scores: a 72-yard pitch-and-catch in the second quarter and a 42-yard score in the fourth.
SYRACUSE 41, LAYTON 14
SYRACUSE — Bridger Hamblin threw for three touchdowns and ran for two scores as Syracuse took a region home win over Layton.
Corbin Vail, Kavehi Fonua and Ty Burke each caught touchdown passes for the Titans (2-1, 1-0 Region 1). Tre’Vaun Peoples scored on a 3-yard run.
Tyler Reid rushed for one Lancer (1-2, 0-1) score and tossed a 5-yard pass to Aidan Fullmer for the other Layton score.
BONNEVILLE 23,
BEAR RIVER 17
GARLAND — Tyler Hancock passed for one touchdown and rushed for another as Bonneville notched a win at Bear River.
Kord Shaw scored on a 17-yard run to get the Lakers (1-2) on the board. Hancock hit Shaw for a 55-yard scoring pass, then scored on a 5-yard run to give Bonneville a 21-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
Bear River (1-2) got a Ren Fonnesbeck 3-yard rushing touchdown and a Colt Lish 85-yard kickoff return.
FARMINGTON 35, RIDGELINE 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington moved to 3-0 with a home thrashing of Ridgeline that included its defense recording a safety.
Wyatt Evertsen threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns for the Phoenix, which also totaled 151 rushing yards. Farmington led 17-0 at halftime.
BOX ELDER 21,
MOUNTAIN CREST 15
HYRUM — Parker Buchanan passed for two scores and ran for another to lead Box Elder to a comeback win at Mountain Crest.
Buchanan hit Logan Holgate from 42 yards out in the first quarter as the Bees (2-1) cut the Mustang lead to 8-7. After Mountain Crest took a 15-7 lead, Buchanan scored from 1 yard out, then hit Holgate again with a 23-yard, go-ahead score.
MILFORD 58, OGDEN 35
MILFORD — Ogden totaled four rushing touchdowns and Chase Butler totaled 205 yards but the Tigers (1-2) couldn’t keep up with 2A powerhouse Milford.
Milford ran its current winning streak to 22 with the victory.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 20, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 7
SALT LAKE CITY — After a scoreless first half, Layton Christian (1-2) scored first but eventually fell at Judge Memorial.
Colter Wheelwright punched in a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter for LCA’s score.
WOODS CROSS 24, BRIGHTON 16
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Woods Cross led 17-13 at halftime and outlasted Brighton on the road to move to 3-0 on the season.
Carter Weierman threw two touchdown passes in the win: one to Cole Wardle and one to Luke Hyde. Wardle also recorded a rushing touchdown.
WASATCH 30,
VIEWMONT 17
HEBER CITY — A night after six players were evacuated in Bountiful due to a wildfire, Viewmont battled back from a 20-3 deficit to make it 20-17 before ultimately falling.
Wasatch returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown with 5:42 left to put the game away.
Sam Trusty scored a rushing touchdown. Will Schultz threw for 355 yards and one score for Viewmont (1-2).
SPRINGVILLE 20, BOUNTIFUL 14
SPRINGVILLE — Carson Knudsen and Henry Harper both recorded interceptions for Bountiful but the Braves fell to Springville on the road.
Jared McCann scored on a 26-yard rushing touchdown for Bountiful (1-2). Peyton Beck scored on the ground from 1 yard out.
GIRLS SOCCER
BEAR RIVER 3,
MARSH VALLEY-ID 0
GARLAND — Bear River scored two first-half goals in a shutout win over Marsh Valley (Idaho).
Makenzie Lorimer netted a brace for the Bears (2-4) while Jenna Park scored once. Lyza Pebley earned the clean sheet.
PREP BASEBALL
UTAH MILITARY 11,
ST. JOSEPH 1
OGDEN — Utah Military Academy plated seven runs in the second inning to take control in a five-inning defeat of St. Joseph.
Hunter Smith led UMA with four RBIs on four hits. Waylon Corrnia added an RBI single.
St. Joseph scored its lone run in the top of the second when Nick Wakefield drove in Adrian Juarez.