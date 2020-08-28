OGDEN — Logan Shobe rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Ogden football to a 30-6 win over Milford on Friday.
Isaac Wilson opened the scoring with a 41-yard field goal to get Ogden (3-0) on the board in the second quarter. Shobe scored on a 33-yard run with 5:26 left in the half to put the Tigers up 10-0 at the break.
Jaice Holt found Enrique Gomez for a 25-yard touchdown at the 7:14 mark in the third quarter, then Shobe scampered 8 yards to paydirt with 4:46 left in the third.
After Milford scored, Ozzy Norton returned his second interception of the game 90 yards for the game’s final score. Ogden’s defense had 11 sacks by six different players, and forced five turnovers.
Ogden last started with a 3-0 record 11 years ago when it opened the 2009 season 5-0.
WEBER 45, CLEARFIELD 6
PLEASANT VIEW — Jake Lindsay ran for 191 yards and two scores, including a 70-yard touchdown in the opening moments of the game, and Weber romped to a region-opening home win.
Cannon DeVries returned a punt 79 yards for a score and a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Aisea Moa hauled in a 36-yard TD pass, Jonathan McKinney added a 23-yard touchdown run, and Lindsay and DeVries each added additional scores for Weber (2-0, 1-0 Region 1). Preston Larson knocked in a 42-yard field goal to cap Weber’s scoring.
Peyton Hoover threw for 132 yards in the loss for Clearfield (0-3, 0-1), including a 54-yard scoring strike to Nixon Dayley in the fourth quarter.
SYRACUSE 24, LAYTON 14
LAYTON — Daxton Faddis ran back a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown and Syracuse used a 21-point second quarter to distance itself from Layton to open region play.
Jake Metcalfe threw a 54-yard touchdown to Tyson Stapley to open the scoring for Syracuse (1-2, 1-0 Region 1) and Trevor Drake threw a 16-yard score to Stapley in the big quarter. Bennett Carlson knocked through a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Layton (0-3, 0-1) got short rushing touchdowns from Maximus Fonoti-Maikui and Sione Vailahi.
DAVIS 44, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Davis scored three touchdowns in the first quarter in a region shutout win at Northridge (0-3, 0-1 Region 1).
Spencer Ferguson rushed for 228 yards and three scores for Davis (3-0, 1-0). Chance Trujillo rushed for a 15-yard score and connected with Ethan Healy for a 14-yard touchdown pass, ending the day 12 of 18 for 125 yards.
David Spjut added a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Davis defense recorded a safety in the second quarter and held Northridge to 14 yards of offense.
BOUNTIFUL 28, SPRINGVILLE 10
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21-3 halftime lead.
Boston Malmrose found Brooks Fornelius for a 78-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown to give Bountiful (2-1) a 7-3 first-quarter lead. Corbin Cottle and Drew Bowles each added 2-yard rushing scores in the second quarter.
Fornelius capped the scoring with a 53-yard interception return touchdown.
RIDGELINE 45, FARMINGTON 7
NORTH LOGAN — Boston Reinholtd scored on a 1-yard run with 10 minutes left in the third quarter for the lone Farmington (1-2) points in a lopsided loss at Ridgeline.
WASATCH 42, VIEWMONT 10
BOUNTIFUL — Wasatch outgained Viewmont 357-201 and slowly pulled away from the Vikings.
Will Schultz threw for 148 yards and a touchdown for Viewmont (1-2). Luke Jacobs hauled in four receptions for 77 yards and a 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter that briefly made it 14-7 before Wasatch answered with an 87-yard scoring pass.
David Wadley kicked a 30-yard field goal before halftime to cap Viewmont’s scoring.
BRIGHTON 35, WOODS CROSS 14
BOUNTIFUL — Woods Cross opened the scoring with Josh Acord’s 85-yard interception return touchdown, then Brighton scored 35 straight points to beat the Wildcats.
Jaxon Smith found the end zone for Woods Cross (0-3) on a 2-yard run with 49 seconds left in the game to cap the scoring.
SNOW CANYON 24, MORGAN 13
MORGAN — Morgan took an early 6-0 lead, then gave up 24 unanswered points in a home loss to Snow Canyon.
Tanner Belenski scored on an 8-yard run to get Morgan (0-2) on the board. Ryder Lish capped the scoring for the Trojans on a 3-yard scamper with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ben Lomond 29, Evanston (WY) 14
Parowan 35, Layton Christian 0
VOLLEYBALL
ST. JOSEPH 3, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 1
OGDEN — St. Joseph grabbed a four-set win over Layton Christian (1-3, 1-1 Region 17) Thursday. Scores were 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Gabby Morales tallied eight aces, five digs and 20 assists for St. Joseph (2-2, 2-0). Montse Hernandez added six aces, 12 digs, and seven kills. Sarah Snell tallied eight kills and one solo block. Katelyn Sumner posted 12 digs and three aces.
OGDEN
SALT LAKE CITY — Ogden went 2-0 on Friday at the Tournament of Champions played at Skyline High. The Tigers beat Payson by scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-9. Ogden, which is 4-2 on the season, also beat Westlake in five sets: 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8.
DAVIS
SOUTH JORDAN — Davis started Bingham High’s Claim Jumper tournament with a win over Jordan by scores of 25-11, 25-13. Katie Corelli had 12 kills for the Darts. Cierra Limb served three aces and tallied 13 digs while Haley Waters added two blocks.
Davis then swept Murray 25-23, 25-12. Katie Corelli led the Darts with 14 kills and three aces. Lauren Arnold had four blocks and served three aces. Cierra Limb added 13 digs and Grace Clark dished 11 assists.
In its final match of the day, Davis dropped a marathon affair to Mountain Ridge: 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10. Aubrey Nielson led Davis (6-4) with 18 kills, 26 digs and five aces. Kate Sarent had five aces and Haley Waters added two blocks. Cierra Limb tallied 32 digs and Grace Clark dished out 17 assists.