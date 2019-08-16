OGDEN — Ogden football led 42-6 at halftime and cruised to a huge season-opening win, a 49-6 victory over Judge Memorial on Friday.
Jaice Holt completed 7 of 9 attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns for Ogden. Cooper Crabtree hauled in four of those completions for 150 yards and two scores, and Chase Butler had 86 receiving yards with a touchdown.
Butler added 146 rushing yards on eight carries and two more touchdowns on the ground. Logan Shobe ran for 124 more yards in the Tigers’ untamed attack.
BEAR RIVER 27, JUAN DIEGO 14
GARLAND — After spotting Juan Diego a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, Bear River scored three straight touchdowns before halftime to take control in its home opener.
Ren Fonnesbeck passed 15 of 21 for 198 yards and three touchdowns, running for another score to lead the Bears’ new spread offense. Josh Payne caught two of Fonnesbeck’s scoring heaves — for 17 and 26 yards, both in the first half — and Garrison Marble hauled in the other.
Seven Bears accounted for the 15 pass receptions. Bear River outgained Juan Diego 300-155.
The Soaring Eagle scored in the third quarter to cut the lead to 20-14, then Fonnesbeck found Marble from 12 yards out for the final margin.
FARMINGTON 47, TIMPANOGOS 7
FARMINGTON — Farmington took a 30-7 lead into the halftime break on the way to a big home win, nearly duplicating in reverse last year’s season-opening loss to Timpanogos (48-7).
Wyatt Evertsen threw for four touchdowns and Drew Patterson tossed another scoring strike to pace the Phoenix. Hayden Wilcox caught two touchdown passes while Jude Cantrell, Jeremy Wilcox and Chase Hanson each caught one. Nick Shirley added a rushing touchdown.
Farmington accounted for 474 yards of total offense.
BOUNTIFUL 30, HILLCREST 7
MIDVALE — Bountiful took a 13-0 lead into halftime, then added 17 straight in the second half to win its season opener at Hillcrest.
Jared McCann rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Braves. Boston Malmrose found Peyton Beck for a 15-yard touchdown. Micah Pettit kicked three PATs and a 33-yard field goal.
A late Hillcrest touchdown accounted for the final margin.
SYRACUSE 49, GRANGER 13
GRANGER — Syracuse took a 42-7 lead into the locker room to win its season-opener at Granger.
Bridger Hamblin rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three more for the Titans, passing 10 of 12 for 246 yards. Sam Adams caught two touchdown passes and Ty Burke hauled in the other.
Tre'Vaun Peoples added a rushing score as Syracuse ran 22 times for 150 yards as a team.
Syracuse held Granger to 190 yards of offense.
LAYTON 10, SKYLINE 9
LAYTON — Porter Hansen kicked a 33-yard field goal with five seconds left to lift Layton to a win over Skyline. Skyline led 3-0 at the half, then went up 9-0 with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. No stats were reported.
WOODS CROSS 32, WESTLAKE 28
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Westlake took a 21-0 lead and led 28-10 at halftime before Woods Cross stormed back to win the second half 22-0 to claim the victory. No stats were reported.
MORGAN 51, GRAND COUNTY 0
MOAB — Morgan took a 14-0 lead into the locker room, then exploded for 30 points in the third quarter in a shutout win at Grand County. No stats were reported.
HUNTER 27, BONNEVILLE 21
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville scored three straight touchdowns to turn a 14-0 deficit into a 21-14 lead, but Hunter scored the final 13 points, all in the fourth quarter, to hand the Lakers a home loss.
Kamen Best passed for a touchdown and rushed for another to pace the Lakers. Kord Shaw raced for an 81-yard touchdown run, while Reiss Graybeal hauled in the Best scoring toss.
Bonneville moved the ball into Wolverine territory late in the game but fell 1 yard short on fourth down.
HERRIMAN 14, DAVIS 10
KAYSVILLE — Davis took a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter before Herriman scored two touchdowns in the final stanza to send the Darts down to defeat.
Peter Stevenson caught a touchdown pass from Darts quarterback Chance Trujillo in the second quarter. Stevenson kicked a field goal in the first quarter.
KEARNS 34, BOX ELDER 30
KEARNS — Box Elder trailed 27-10 at the half, then closed the gap to 27-24 in the third quarter but could get no closer in a road loss at Kearns.
Parker Buchanan ran for two touchdowns for the Bees. He also threw scoring passes to Nate Wheatley and Logan Holgate.
PAYSON 39, BEN LOMOND 0
PAYSON — Ben Lomond trailed 20-0 at halftime in a lopsided loss at Payson. No stats were reported.
WEST 23, CLEARFIELD 14
SALT LAKE CITY — Clearfield scored two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-8 lead at the break only to see West answer with 15 second-half points in a road loss. No stats were reported.
PAROWAN 58, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0
PAROWAN — Layton Christian trailed 38-0 at the half in a loss at Parowan. No stats were reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
BEN LOMOND 3, KEARNS 1
KEARNS — Samantha Diaz netted a hat trick to lead Ben Lomond (2-1) to a road win at Kearns.
BASEBALL
Utah Military Academy (Riverdale) defeated St. Joseph 17-8 on Friday.