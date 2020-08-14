ROOSEVELT — Logan Shobe rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, and added 78 receiving yards, as Ogden High football opened the season with a 43-25 win Friday at Union.
Ogden (1-0) trailed 18-14 at the half, then took the lead for good in the third quarter and added two touchdowns in the final frame.
Jaice Holt completed 16 of his 23 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Wilson added a rushing touchdown and two sacks on defense.
Ogden’s defense grabbed three interceptions on the night and blocked a punt.
BOUNTIFUL 7, HIGHLAND 6
BOUNTIFUL — Boston Malmrose tossed a 55-yard scoring strike to Brooks Fornelius in the first quarter and Bountiful held off Highland for Bountiful’s 400th win.
Highland kicked two field goals to cut Bountiful’s (1-0) lead to 7-6 at the half.
Highland appeared to have scored a safety in the fourth quarter, or nearly did so, but a facemask penalty during the tackle gave Bountiful a first down. Bountiful kept possession until under a minute left in the game, then punted. Highland fumbled the punt, allowing Bountiful to run out the clock.
BEAR RIVER 39, JUAN DIEGO 20
DRAPER — Bear River started the season with a bang as Garrison Marble returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Kace Jones rushed for three more scores and broke the 200-yard mark in a win at Juan Diego, the school’s 400th all-time victory.
After the Soaring Eagle took a 7-6 lead at the 9:53 mark of the first quarter, Jones scored from 3 yards out and from 12 yards out to give the Bears (1-0) a 20-14 halftime lead.
Jones added an 8-yard scoring run with 9:19 left in the third quarter, then Corbin Kierstead scored on a 5-yard run. Easton Lish added a 15-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
ROY 49, JORDAN 7
SANDY — Roy scored all its points in the first half to rout Jordan on the road.
Roy (1-0) did not provide stats.
BONNEVILLE 34, HUNTER 23
WEST VALLEY CITY — Bonneville opened its season with a road win at Hunter.
Bonneville (1-0) did not provide stats.
BRIGHTON 56, FREMONT 42
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Fremont trailed 42-14 at the half in a shootout loss at Brighton
Fremont (0-1) did not provide stats.
WEST 27, CLEARFIELD 25
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield (0-1) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 27-12 deficit in a loss to West.
Clearfield (0-1) did not provide stats.
SKYLINE 21, LAYTON 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Layton trailed 14-0 at the half in a season-opening loss at Skyline.
Layton (0-1) did not provide stats.
KEARNS 20, BOX ELDER 3
BRIGHAM CITY — Keaton Lamb booted a field goal in the first quarter to give Box Elder their only score in a loss to Kearns.
No stats were reported for the Bees (0-1).
CORNER CANYON 49, FARMINGTON 21
DRAPER — Farmington fell behind 42-0 at the half in a loss at Corner Canyon.
Farmington (0-1) did not provide stats.
WESTLAKE 19, WOODS CROSS 0
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross was shut out in a home loss to Westlake.
Woods Cross (0-1) did not provide stats.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 19, JUDGE MEMORIAL 13
LAYTON — Layton Christian (1-0) fell behind 13-0, then scored 19 unanswered points, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lift the Eagles to a win over Judge Memorial in a game played under the lights at Layton High.
LCA (1-0) did not provide stats.
VOLLEYBALL
MORGAN 3, ENTERPRISE 0
ENTERPRISE — Morgan (2-0) won in straight sets Friday at Enterprise by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.
MORGAN 3, DIXIE 2
ENTERPRISE — Morgan opened its season with a five-set comeback win at Dixie on Thursday. Set scores were 20-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-23, 15-10.
Ellee Vaughn had 17 kills, four aces, and passed .226 for the Trojans. Alivia Jaffa added 11 kills and four aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIDGELINE 3, BOX ELDER 0
MILLVILLE — Box Elder (0-2) trailed 2-0 at the half in a shutout loss Friday at Ridgeline.