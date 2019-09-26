KAYSVILLE — Bridger Hamblin totaled five touchdowns and bookended a dominant Syracuse football performance with long touchdown runs as the Titans staked their claim for the lead of a volatile Region 1, defeating Davis 38-6 on Friday night.
Hamblin, the Syracuse QB, dashed for a 52-yard touchdown two minutes into the game to put the Titans (5-2, 4-1 Region 1) ahead for good.
Davis (4-3, 4-1) answered when Chance Trujillo threw a 5-yard score to David Spjut midway through the first. Caden Mitchell blocked the PAT and Syracuse led 7-6.
Hamblin then threw TD passes of 12 and 26 yards to Ty Burke for a 24-6 halftime lead. He threw another to Sam Adams in the third, a 26-yarder, before sprinting to a 59-yard rushing touchdown to cap the scoring.
Hamblin rushed 15 times for 165 yards while throwing 11 of 13 for 148 yards.
Spencer Ferguson rushed for 88 yards to lead Davis.
ROY 38, NORTHRIDGE 23
LAYTON — Roy scored 31 straight points after falling behind 7-0 to take control in a region win at Northridge.
Izzy Gordon scored on runs of 59 and 51 yards for the Royals (4-3, 3-2 Region 1). Dillan Thoms added a 2-yard rushing touchdown, a 54-yard scoring scamper and an 11-yard TD run.
Ryker Schenck opened the scoring with 3-yard run for the Knights (1-6, 0-5). Zanaoh Martinez scored on a 10-yard rush and hauled in a 3-yard pass from Colby Browning. Northridge added a safety.
BONNEVILLE 20, WOODS CROSS 17
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Kord Shaw scored three touchdowns and Bonneville raced to a 20-3 halftime lead and held on to hand Woods Cross its second straight defeat.
Bonneville (4-3, 2-1 Region 5) scored all its points in the second quarter after trailing 3-0. Shaw scored on a 4-yard run and Brock Samuels connected with Shaw on a 22-yard TD pass to go up 13-3 with 1:14 left in the half.
The Lakers struck again with nine seconds left in the half when Samuels connected with Mason Koopmans, who then lateraled to Shaw who ran in to complete a 39-yard scoring pass for a 20-3 lead.
Carter Weierman threw fourth-quarter TD passes to Luke Hyde and Carson Miller to bring Woods Cross (5-2, 1-2) to within a score with 2:51 left but Bonneville held on from there.
BOX ELDER 21, BOUNTIFUL 14
BRIGHAM CITY — Logan Holgate fought through Bountiful defenders in the end zone to snag a Parker Buchanan 44-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left, then sacked Braves quarterback Peyton Beck as time expired to lift Box Elder to a Homecoming win over Bountiful.
Buchanan scored for the Bees (3-4, 1-2 Region 5) on a 20-yard run in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7, then tossed an 80-yard bomb to Nate Wheatley in the fourth quarter to tie the game again at 14-14.
Beck opened the scoring on a 14-yard run to give the Braves (2-5, 1-2) a 7-0 lead with 3:59 left in the first half. Jared McCann scored from 12 yards yards out to put Bountiful up again with 54 seconds left in the third.
VIEWMONT 14, FARMINGTON 9
FARMINGTON — Viewmont picked off Wyatt Evertsen three times, returning one for a touchdown, to stun 5A-favorite Farmington in a budding Davis County rivalry.
Caden Stringham returned an interception 25 yards for a score to put Viewmont (3-4, 2-1 Region 5) up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Sam Trusty punched in a 3-yard run in the second quarter for a 14-0 Vikings lead.
Farmington (5-2, 2-1) outgained Viewmont 316-136 but only scored in the waning seconds of each half.
Ryan Marks kicked a 40-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to make it 14-3, then Evertsen threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Wilcox with 16 seconds left in the game for the final margin.
Evertsen threw for 274 yards in the loss, 101 going to Jude Cantrell, to lead Farmington. Alex Zesiger rushed for 46 yards and Will Schultz passed for 73 to lead Viewmont.
LAYTON 43, CLEARFIELD 7
LAYTON — Layton (2-5, 1-4 Region 1) ran out to a 29-0 lead in a region win over Clearfield (1-6, 1-4). No stats were reported.
STANSBURY 49, BEN LOMOND 7
OGDEN — Thailen Pinkerton hit Ryan Alvarez from 22 yards out to lift Ben Lomond (0-7, 0-4 Region 10) to a 7-7 tie in the second quarter, then Stansbury responded with 42 unanswered points in a region contest.
GREEN CANYON 35, BEAR RIVER 0
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River trailed 28-0 at halftime in a shutout loss at Green Canyon.
The Bears (3-4, 2-1 Region 11) gave up two touchdown passes in each of the first two quarters, and were stifled offensively by the Wolves’ defense. Green Canyon held Bear River to zero rushing yards and outgained the Bears 368-34.
MORGAN 1, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0
Judge Memorial forfeited the game scheduled Friday in Salt Lake City, giving Morgan (6-0, 2-0 Region 13) a win. With numerous injuries to varsity-level players, the Bulldogs chose not to field a varsity team in order to keep younger players out of harm’s way. The scoring of 1-0 is according to the National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook.
GIRLS SOCCER
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD
PLAIN CITY — Sydney Stephens earned a clean sheet as Fremont shut out Clearfield (1-12, 0-12 Region 1).
Sophia Henley, Camree Martin and Alyssa Seaich each netted on goal for the Silverwolves (9-5, 8-4).
BASEBALL
UTAH MILITARY WINS 2
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Utah Military Academy swept a twin bill at Rockwell in 9-2 and 7-1 wins.
The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 6-0 lead and didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning in game one. In the nightcap, UMA scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take control with a 5-0 lead.
ST. JOSEPH DROPS 2
OGDEN — St. Joseph dropped both games of a doubleheader to APA-Draper by scores of 14-4 and 3-1.
In the first game, the Jayhawks took a 4-2 lead after the first inning, then gave up five runs in each of the third and fifth innings. In the second game, St. Joseph scores its lone run in the second inning.