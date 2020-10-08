OGDEN — It literally took one play — one long, roller-coaster play — for Ben Lomond High’s football team to put points on the scoreboard Thursday night.
That one play was a 96-yard, catch-and-run touchdown pass from Jayden Sawyer to Ryan Alvarez, kickstarting a 30-14 Scots win against Uintah that gives them a little boost before next week’s Iron Horse Game at Ogden.
Alvarez caught the ball at the line of scrimmage, made three defenders miss, started running out of gas the Uintah 30-yard line and still made it in for the touchdown.
“They blitzed the middle linebacker, so there was no one out there,” said Alvarez, who made a bold prediction for the Iron Horse and added that he thinks Ben Lomond (3-6, 1-5 Region 10) will win.
Ben Lomond’s three wins on the season are the most they’ve had since 2016 when BL running back Angelo Rios rushed for 1,603 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Alvarez would finish with all four touchdowns Thursday night: two rushing, one receiving and one interception returned to the house in the third quarter.
“Our kids were ready to play, we did a lot of really good things in the first half,” head coach Lyndon Johnson said.
In all, the Scots forced four turnovers and stuffed the Uintah running attack for the most of the game.
Ben Lomond’s new gym and home bleachers looked closer to completion Thursday than they did in August for the season opener. For one, all the bleacher seats were actually nailed down and usable, though fans still have had to navigate construction fencing, plywood and large conduits to get to their seats.
The other difference from the August season opener was more fans and coaches were following the COVID-19 public health protocols.
After the 96-yard catch and run in which he probably ran a total of 120 yards, Alvarez spent the next series on the sideline throwing up, then came back to score two TD runs in the half from 4 and 5 yards.
AJ Pippin nailed a 39-yard field goal in between the latter two touchdown runs and the Scots led 24-0 at halftime.
“Everybody was doing their job,” Alvarez said.
Though Ben Lomond started well, it didn’t finish well, going dormant on offense once the second half started.
To be fair, the Scots aren’t normally the team leading 30-0 in the second half.
“We just relaxed at half, we didn’t play as well in the second half. It’s been a long time. I think at Evanston we were only up 12-0 at half, so yeah, it’s new territory for them and I didn’t do a good enough job making sure they were ready to play in the second half,” Johnson said.
The other point of not finishing well was emphasized by the coaches in the postgame huddle, which came right after the two teams nearly put down the gloves and fought each other hand-to-hand.
Alvarez intercepted Uintah on the final play of the game and nearly returned it for a touchdown.
After the play was over, tempers exploded for some reason and both sets of players pushed and shoved each other.
Both sets of coaches sprinted out to the field followed by each bench, and there was maybe 20-25 yards of field that stood between a potential benches-clearing brawl.
It ended up being nothing more than a feisty exchange at the initial point of the tackle and some heated words between coaches and players.
MORGAN 55, SOUTH SUMMIT 13
MORGAN — Ryder Lish rushed for four touchdowns and passed for one as Morgan led 48-0 at halftime in a blowout win over South Summit on Thursday.
Will Lance added a 13-yard rushing touchdown and Tanner Belinsky added a 2-yard plunge for Morgan (4-2, 3-0 Region 13).
Lish hit Gavin Turner from 23 yards out for the Trojans’ seventh touchdown in the first half. Jaron Savage capped Morgan’s scoring with a 30-yard run in the third quarter.
The Trojans rushd for 333 yards on the night, with 166 coming from Lish. Morgan has outscored its three Region 13 foes 160-51 so far this season.
STANSBURY 62, OGDEN 10
STANSBURY PARK — Adam Wilson booted a 32-yard field goal to cut Ogden’s deficit to 14-3 late in the first quarter, but Stansbury responded with seven consecutive touchdowns in a lopsided region tussle.
Craig Ware added a 5-yard touchdown run for the final Ogden (5-4, 2-4 Region 10) score in the fourth quarter.
ROY-WEBER RESCHEDULED
The rivalry game between Roy and Weber originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, but postponed due to coronavirus results at Roy, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.