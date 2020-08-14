SYRACUSE — Nothing felt normal at Syracuse High on Friday evening.
From the limited fans in the traditionally jam-packed stands to newly installed artificial playing surface, it was all a bit surreal.
But maybe most shockingly, the typically explosive Titan offense was nowhere to be found.
Granger turnovers kept Syracuse in the lead most of the way but, as the offense continued to struggle, the Lancers took advantage, ultimately pulling out a 28-24 opening night decision.
For the Lancers, the victory was especially sweet. After suffering through a winless 0-11 campaign a year ago, Granger picked up its first victory in 23 months and snapped its 16-game losing streak.
There were many kudos to be shared on the Granger side, but no one was more deserving than quarterback Kadius Fuimaono. The senior rushed 27 times for 220 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
“I just gotta push through,” Fuimaono said about falling behind 17-0. “All my family’s here from everywhere just to come watch me, so I got to put on for them and I just got to be positive and lead the team in everything I do. That’s what I do. Hats off to (our defense). They carried the team basically. If it wasn’t for them, man, we wouldn’t be right here. They led, man.”
As sharp as the Lancers were for most of the second half, they were equally as sloppy in the game’s opening sequences.
An 11-yard punt following its first possession gave Syracuse great field position and, on its first turn with the ball, Tre’Vaun Peoples punched into the end zone from 3 yards out to make it 7-0.
After blocking a punt on its next defensive opportunity, Syracuse’s Bennett Carlson drilled a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-0 halfway through the opening period.
Two snaps later, Titan defender Jake Metcalfe returned a Granger fumble 24 yards and the rout was seemingly on at 17-0. But the Lancers slowly crept back into it.
A 1-yard touchdown by Fuimaono to open the second period got Granger on the scoreboard and Desmond Fue made it 17-14 on a 48-yard scamper. With the Lancers again driving with less than a minute to go in the half, the Titans picked up their second defensive touchdown when Jordan Faifai came up with a loose ball and raced 50 yards to make it 24-14.
The Titans, who finished the game with less than 150 yards of total offense, were unable to assert themselves in the second half, as they had four punts and an interception.
Tevita Fue narrowed the gap to 24-20 on a 5-yard score late in the third and the Lancers took the lead for good with 11 minutes to play on a 14-yard Fuimaono run.
Granger took possession with 8:59 to play at its own 14 and moved the ball to the Syracuse 6 with just over a minute to play and was on the verge of burning out the clock or going up by two scores.
But the Lancers fumbled on first-and-goal, giving the Titans one last chance. Syracuse moved the ball to the Granger 45 on a long pass play from Cameron Gunn to Colin Sierra, but ultimately gave the ball back on downs.
“It feels good just to get off to a new start,” Fuimaono said. “We just need to push and keep going to the next game.”