SYRACUSE — Pounded pigskins don’t make a pleasing plink or ploink sound in 30-degree, wind-chill weather.
Rather, they resonate as a thick thunk or thud when cold, damp, rock-hard ball strikes shoulder pad or shoe.
Trying to set that aside, Pleasant Grove and Syracuse squared off on a frigid natural grass football field Friday for a necessary nocturnal television start of their second round 6A state playoff game on a numbing November night.
When it was over, No. 8 seed Syracuse ignored the inclement elements and vanquished the No. 9 Vikings 27-13 — in an encounter reflective of their RPI rankings — and advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
“I don’t really recognize the weather when I’m out there on the field,” Syracuse quarterback Bridger Hamblin said. “I just try to play around it. We practiced in it all week and decided it wasn’t going to affect our game. It’s going to be what it’s going to be. Both teams have to play in it.”
Hamblin threw four touchdown passes — two in each half — to offset Pleasant Grove’s two scores after the break, preserving the 13-point edge to the end.
“My offensive line gave me a lot of time on most occasions,” Hamblin said. “My guys make it easy for me, I just have to get it to them and they made guys miss and got it in the end zone. It’s awesome.”
The senior quarterback finished 17 of 26 for 286 yards and the four touchdowns on the night.
Pleasant Grove closed a halftime deficit to 13-7 in the first minute of the third period, but Hamblin hit Kobe Rusch for a 6-yarder midway through the quarter.
Then, the play of the game put a wrap on the win.
Sam Adams gathered in a deflected pass that bounced out of a collision at midfield between a Titan receiver and a PG defender and raced 71 yards untouched to paydirt and a 27-7 lead.
“Just like we drew it up,” Hamblin quipped.
Adams had four catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans.
It took the offense a little while to warm up (literally), but Syracuse finally broke the ice on its third possession of the first quarter when Hamblin found a wide-open Adams down the left sideline for a 57-yard touchdown pass and run at the 1:09 mark.
The Vikings answered and sailed to the Syracuse 6, but Ty Burke recovered a fumble on third-and-goal to thwart the threat.
With momentum on its side, Syracuse marched back down the field and completed an 89-yard drive in the second stanza, culminating in a Hamblin to Burke 8-yard TD over the middle and a 13-0 lead.
Pleasant Grove again rallied, but a Syracuse sack at the 15 stalled the drive just before halftime.
Defense played a big part for Syracuse, with four turnovers, including an interception and a fumble recovery by Mikey Metcalfe.
“Our defensive coordinator had a really good game plan and our kids bought in,” Syracuse coach Mike Knight said. “We’ve always preached that if you go to the ball, good things will happen.
“We weren’t going to make a big deal about the cold and when they showed up with their heaters and all that. We weren’t going to allow that to impact how we play football."