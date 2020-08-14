LAYTON — There is an adage that goes something like: If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is around to hear it, did it make a sound?
Well, if a high school football game is staged on a Friday evening on a spacious green artificial patch, positioned amid anemic attendance atrophied by a pandemic, did it really take place?
Rest assured, it did. Viewmont made just enough noise by scoring two second half touchdowns to nip Northridge 13-10 in the season opener for both schools.
Senior running back Bracken Everson scored from 5 yards out with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings their first lead and the final winning margin.
Viewmont went scoreless in the first half before quarterback Will Schultz tallied a touchdown on a keeper at the 42 second mark of the third period to close the gap to 7-6 after missing the extra point.
“We got some things corrected at halftime and came out and got a little more offense going and got just enough done to win,” Viewmont coach Scott Ditty said.
Logan Smith added a 26-yard field goal for the Northridge after the Schultz touchdown to make it 10-6 for the home team before Everson’s winning run.
Northridge scored the only points in the first half when receiver Josh Polglase opened down the right sideline and hauled in a 20-yard pass over his shoulder from quarterback Famous Williams with 1:35 left in the second quarter for a 7-0 edge at the break.
The Vikings had an interesting half, handicapped by starting possessions at their own 1- and 9-yard lines, and also missed a 33-yard field goal attempt that plunked off the left upright.
“Our youth really showed its ugly head tonight. We knew we were young and even some of our older players haven’t got much experience,” Ditty said. “In the first half, we just weren’t getting off the ball. We have a young offensive line that has a lot of potential, but it was their first varsity experience and I think they just had some first-night jitters and first-night mistakes.”
Viewmont had three turnovers, but its defense stepped up and kept Northridge off the scoreboard when it needed to.
“I’m pleased with the guys; it would have been easy to fold when some things didn’t go our way in the first half," Ditty said.
Schultz went 17 of 33 passing for 228 yards and had the rushing touchdown.
Sophomore A.J. Tillman rushed 18 times for 61 yards for the Knights.
With social distancing, the teams didn’t meet at midfield after the game and Northridge coaches left before the Standard-Examiner could get a comment.