PLEASANT VIEW — Led by a big first-half from wide receiver Isaiah Glasker and an imposing ground attack from Preston Larson and Wyatt Marx, the Bingham Miners defeated the Weber Warriors 41-24 on opening night of the high school football season Friday.
The game started in dramatic fashion with Bingham finding their hands on a botched kickoff and starting their first possession on the Weber 24-yard line. Weber got the ball right back after Jacob Kashiwaeda recovered a fumble on the Miners’ second play.
Weber took advantage of the turnover quickly when returning starter Kohl Hogan connected with senior Braeden Hart on a 76-yard touchdown pass for an early 7-0 lead.
Another turnover got Weber the ball at their own 15 but, after a three-and-out and a shanked punt, the Miners started another series already in Warrior territory. Bingham quarterback Troy Mehn connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Glasker (who was just getting started) to tie the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Led by its big offensive line, Bingham ran the ball on every play of its drive to open the second quarter. Larson not only converted a crucial fourth-and-1 from the 9-yard line but scored on the play, giving Bingham a 14-7 lead. They then added to that lead with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Glasker.
Hogan responded for Weber with a 25-yard rushing touchdown to pull back to a 21-14 deficit.
But with just 1:34 left, the Miners drove the field and Mehn found Glasker for his third receiving touchdown of the first half, giving the Miners a 28-14 advantage.
Steered by first year head coach Jayson Anderson, the Warriors showed signs of life after a 38-yard field goal by Luke Johnson, then a 72-yard touchdown pass from Hogan to Cannon Devries, bringing the score to 35-24 with five minutes remaining in the third.
It was more of the same for the Miners in the second half, however.
Pounding the ball with their two big running backs, Bingham dominated the time of possession. Larson and Marks split a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns, and Bingham pulled away for the victory.
Weber next plays on the road at Bountiful.