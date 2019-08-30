CLEARFIELD — The past two seasons endowed Weber High with a string of success unprecedented in the school’s nearly 100-year gridiron history.
There have been brief moments of prosperity — most notably in 1985 and 1999 when the Warriors brought home state titles — but sustained excellence has been elusive.
So, with two consecutive region titles and 12 straight league wins secured, Weber embarked on its quest Friday to become the first Region 1 squad to three-peat since Northridge did just after the turn of the century.
Clearfield, its opponent to open league play, has been on the opposite end of the spectrum recently, finishing at or near the bottom of the standings.
For one night at least, the trend continued as the Warriors pushed their string to 13 games by jumping out to a 35-0 first-half lead before ultimately booking a 35-7 victory.
“(A region title) has been our goal for the last couple of years and we just want to do it again,” Weber quarterback Kohl Hogan said. “We’re going to come out every Friday night — Thursday this next week — and compete.
“It’s Region 1 play and we’ve got to turn it up all the time. We just came into this 100% — all gas, no brakes. It’s just coming out here and playing the game I love with my friends and balling out.”
The Weber offense set the tone early. On the first play from scrimmage, Hogan took the ball 80 yards up the middle for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
“It was actually a new play that we just put in for this week,” Hogan said. “It was executed perfectly, so a great call by coach (Jayson) Anderson. It sucked the air out of them.”
The Warriors scored five first-half touchdowns on six possessions, with a different player finding paydirt each time.
Trey Dean punched in a touchdown from the 2-yard line and Hogan connected with Cannon Devries on a 12-yard pass on a rollout to make it 21-0 less than nine minutes into the game.
In the second quarter, Braeden Hart swept into the end zone from the 12 and Hogan tossed a touch pass to Logan Payne who took it 27 yards for a touchdown to make the Clearfield deficit 35-0 at the half.
In the first half, Hogan rushed for 129 yards on seven carries and also threw for 155 yards, accounting for three touchdowns.
With the Weber defense on a 7 1/2 quarter shutout streak, an opponent finally found the scoreboard when Clearfield’s Shaydn Stokes threw a 30-yard touchdown to senior Cade Pierren with six minutes to play.
The Warrior defensive regulars were for the most part outstanding, applying heavy pressure in the Falcon backfield and allowing only 44 yards of total offense over the first two quarters.