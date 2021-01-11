Recently, Weber High’s football team made the switch to some new uniforms that look a lot like the University of Utah’s, what with horizontal stripes on the outside of the shoulder, red numbers in white trim on the home jerseys and red/white stripes running down the length of the pants.
Weber’s road white jerseys feature nearly identical stripes and fonts that the Utah football team also wears away from home. So it’s easy then to picture Aisea Moa in a Utes uniform.
Moa, a junior at Weber High, announced on social media Monday that he’s verbally committed to the U of U football program. The soonest he can sign a national letter of intent is mid-December when the early signing period for Division-I football opens.
Moa played defensive end and tight end for the Warriors this season, accumulating 24 total tackles with eight tackles-for-loss and five sacks along with a touchdown reception on offense in nine games.
Moa reported offers from Utah, BYU, Utah State and Weber State. The Moa name should be familiar to Utah fans.
Ben Moa, Aisea’s dad, played tight end for the pre-BCS Buster era Utes in 2002-03 and is perhaps best-known in college football circles for running the jump pass play during a 45-43 overtime win at Air Force in 2003.
According to 247sports.com, Moa is rated as a 4-star recruit, is ranked the No. 4 player in the class of 2022 for Utah and is ranked No. 23 nationally. He says he’s undecided on whether he’ll serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after high school.
Moa’s older brother Sione signed with USU more than two years ago and is expected to be on the Aggies’ roster this season after serving an LDS Church mission to Jamaica.