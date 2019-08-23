BOUNTIFUL — The Warriors took their lumps on opening night but it paid big dividends in Week 2.
After a 41-24 loss to perennial power Bingham a week ago, Weber regrouped and dished out a throttling of its own Friday evening with a 24-0 shutout of Bountiful.
“(The shutout) is real big,” Weber senior safety Nico Pluim said. “(Bingham) putting up (41) points on us, we didn’t like that, so we had to make sure to get that goose egg.
“(Bingham’s) aggressiveness and the fact that they ran it down our throats, we wanted to come out and make sure that (Bountiful) didn’t get anything on us.”
Though the Warriors only held a 10-point lead at the break, they maintained control throughout the first half, capitalizing on a trio of Brave turnovers.
In the closing minutes of the opening period, Bountiful junior quarterback Boston Malmrose was hit while attempting a pass from his own 21, lost the ball and Weber pounced on it. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bountiful sideline, which was arguing for an incomplete pass ruling, took the ball to the Brave 10.
Three plays later, Kohl Hogan connected with Braeden Hart on a 5-yard swing pass for the game’s first points.
Luke Johnson pushed the advantage to 10-0 with a 34-yard field goal with 7:59 to play in the second quarter, before Pluim and teammate Ryan Hansen stymied Bountiful’s final two drives of the first half with an interceptions.
Coming out of the break, the Braves turned the ball over on its third straight possession as a violent hit jarred the ball loose on a short pass play. Pluim scooped it up and returned it 10 yards to the Bountiful 5 before sophomore running back Logan Payne punched it in to make the score 17-0.
The Warrior defense continued to harass Malmrose and the rest of the Brave offense by forcing the ball over on downs and then responded with a seven play, 65-yard drive in which Payne carried the ball each time before capping the scoring with a 10-yard scamper around the right side with 3:09 to play in the third.
“We knew that (Malmrose) didn’t like blitzing,” Pluim added. “And we knew that we were going to run right over them (on offense).”
The Braves' best chance to score came after recovering a fumbled punt at the Weber 17. They moved it the Weber 1 before a penalty and a mammoth goal line stand gave the ball back to Weber.
The Warriors travel to Clearfield next week to open up the region season in its attempt to capture a third consecutive Region 1 crown.