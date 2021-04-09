Utah's newest sanctioned spring high school sport has its first postseason rankings. The UHSAA unveiled the first RPI rankings for girls and boys lacrosse Friday morning, giving fans a glimpse of who might face whom come playoff time.
The rankings are arranged Nos. 1-58 instead of ranking the teams by classification because prep lacrosse in Utah has a different playoff format than other team sports.
Teams are arranged into playoff divisions — Divisions A, B and C, in this case — depending on how they do in the regular season. The top 16 teams in the RPI at the end of the season compete in the 'A' Division playoffs.
The next 16 teams are in the 'B' Division at the end of the season, with the remaining 26 in the 'C' Division. Teams can float between divisions as the season progresses.
On the boys side, for example, Syracuse is No. 32 and would be the bottom seed in the B Division bracket if the season ended today and Roy, currently at No. 33, would be the C Division's top seed.
Roy can still play well and potentially move up into the B Division and vice versa with Syracuse.
Lacrosse uses these rankings because there aren't enough teams spread among six classifications to stage six championship tournaments. It's also how playoff brackets were seeded when lacrosse was a club sport and not yet sanctioned.
Technically speaking, this is the second year of lacrosse being sanctioned in Utah. The 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic after many teams got anywhere from one to a handful of games played before the shutdown.
In both girls and boys lacrosse this year, most of the schools participating are along the Wasatch Front. Each school in Region 1 and Region 5 have boys and girls teams, as does Bear River.
Utah Military Academy has a boys team, but not a girls team. Neither Ben Lomond nor Ogden High have lacrosse teams.
Below are where Northern Utah teams landed in the first rankings reveal.
GIRLS TEAMS
3. Davis (6-0)
10. Farmington (4-1)
12. Syracuse (5-1)
17. Bear River (6-1)
18. Woods Cross (2-1)
22. Fremont (3-2)
26. Layton (4-2)
27. Bountiful (2-1)
28. Weber (4-2)
29. Box Elder (3-4)
40. Roy (1-5)
45. Clearfield (0-4)
49. Northridge (0-5)
50. Bonneville (0-6)
51. Viewmont (0-4)
BOYS TEAMS
2. Farmington (7-0)
6. Davis (5-1)
11. Fremont (6-1)
14. Weber (5-1)
21. Bountiful (2-3)
27. Northridge (3-4)
29. Bonneville (3-3)
30. Box Elder (2-3)
32. Syracuse (5-3)
33. Roy (3-6)
34. Bear River (3-4)
38. Viewmont (3-5)
43. Clearfield (2-5)
47. Woods Cross (1-4)
53. Layton (0-6)
58. Utah Military (0-8)