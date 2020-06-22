Two area prep volleyball rising sophomores were named to the USA Volleyball Girls Youth National Training Team last week.
Maggie Mendelson (Fremont High) and Jordyn Harvey (Bountiful) were named to the 20-player roster. Both Mendelson and Harvey play for the Utah Hive Volleyball Club based in Farmington.
Mendelson, a 6-foot-5 middle hitter, was named the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball Most Valuable Player after totaling 369 kills, 101 blocks and helping lead Fremont to the Region 1 championship in her freshman season.
Harvey, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, notched 326 kills with 174 digs, 35 service aces and 29 total blocks in 2019 for Bountiful.
The 20-player USAV Girls Youth National Training Team will be pared down to 12 players before the team competes in Honduras this August in the NORCECA Girls' U18 Continental Championship, which is a qualifying event for the FIVB Girls' U18 World Championship in 2021.
BEN LOMOND HOSTING FUNDRAISER
Ben Lomond High's football team is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on July 18 at Mount Ogden Golf Course.
The team is looking for $200 tee sponsorships from local businesses. Signs will be made for each business and those signs will be displayed at every BLHS home game this season.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds go to the Ben Lomond football program. Entry fees are $100 per player and the registration deadline is July 14.
For more information, contact BLHS football coach Lyndon Johnson at 307-799-9083 or the Mount Ogden Golf Course at 801-629-0699.