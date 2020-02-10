The brackets for both the 3A and 2A state basketball tournaments were released this weekend, but one can be forgiven for not knowing that happened.
That's because the UHSAA released the brackets for both the boys and girls tournaments at 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The snowstorm that careened into south Davis County and Salt Lake County last Monday morning also made travel impossible for several rural 3A and 2A schools that had Monday games, meaning some games were cancelled and pushed back to Saturday.
In the 2A boys tournament, St. Joseph is seeded 15th and gets a home game Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Altamont. The Jayhawks (8-9) split two region meetings last year with Altamont.
St. Joseph senior Sayveon Armstrong averages 31.1 points per game on 67% shooting. The winner gets No. 2 seed Parowan in the second round Saturday at Snow College at 3:10 p.m.
Utah Military Academy is seeded 22nd and visits No. 11 Millard in the first round. This is the fourth of a stretch of four-straight road games in eight days for the Thunderbirds.
Layton Christian has an intriguing playoff matchup. The 14th-seeded Eagles host APA West Valley. One of their two region matchups, at APA-WV, was as a forfeit loss for LCA on Jan. 27.
Layton Christian, trailing 58-51 in the fourth quarter, got up and left after a discussion between its coaches and the officials.
According to an email from APA-WV's athletic director Mitchell Argyle, there were technical foul free throws awarded to APA-WV with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter. The referees then told Argyle that LCA was leaving and the game was over.
"There was no conflict with LCA or American Prep," Argyle wrote.
Multiple requests for comment by Layton Christian coaches and officials weren't returned in the days following the game.
In an email, UHSAA assistant director Jon Oglesby wrote that the UHSAA was aware of the situation and "had discussions with all concerned parties."
The winner faces third-seeded Rowland Hall, the Region 17 champion, Saturday at Snow College at 6:30 p.m.
In the 3A boys tournament, No. 6 Morgan High goes straight to the second round of the tournament at USU-Eastern on Saturday to face No. 11 Juab at 9:10 p.m.
Two things stick out about the Trojans (12-9): they shoot 74% from the free throw line and they've taken 14 charges this year.
The quarterfinals, should Morgan win, are at Salt Lake Community College starting Thursday, Feb. 20.
In the 3A girls tournament, Morgan High (13-10) is seeded seventh and faces No. 10 South Summit on Friday at USUE at 5:50 p.m. in the second round
The Trojans beat South Summit in both Region 13 meetings this year. The quarterfinals are at SLCC starting Feb. 20.
In 2A, resurgent Layton Christian (19-4) earned the No. 5 seed after winning the Region 17 title.
The Eagles received a bye to the second round Friday at Snow College, where they'll face the Duchesne/Merit Prep winner at 10:10 a.m.
LCA's average margin of victory is 36.6 points, the Eagles allow just 28.9 points per game defensively and haven't lost since 2019.
Sophomore guard Patricia Ramirez averages 21 points and 3.9 steals per game while shooting 47% from the floor.
The 2A quarterfinals are at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield starting Feb. 20.
St. Joseph got the No. 14 seed and hosts Parowan while Utah Military was seeded 24th and travels to Altamont. Both games are Tuesday at 7 p.m.
3A SWIMMING
Morgan High's Rachel Wheelwright won the 3A state championship in the 100-yard butterfly at the state championship meet on Saturday.
Wheelwright's time was 1:03.30, which was .17 seconds faster than second place. Wheelwright also finished third in the 100 backstroke.
Both MHS boys and girls swim teams finished seventh in the meet.
4A WRESTLING DIVISIONALS
Bear River High finished second in the 4A Division B wrestling tournament Saturday that determines seeding for the state tournament.
Trenton Ward (106 pounds) and Maverik Skinner (160) took first place in their respective weight classes. The Bears will have 25 wrestlers at the state tournament.
Four Ben Lomond High wrestlers qualified for the tournament: Jiovanni Gonzalez (120), Adrian Gaultier (126), Gavin Irwin (138) and Anthony Flores (160).
Two Ogden wrestlers qualified from the A Divisional meet: Samuel Burton (120) and Braxten Shobe (170).