The high school basketball season has hit somewhat of a midway point, as the UHSAA released its initial RPI rankings Monday morning in advance of many teams starting region play this week.
In 6A girls basketball, Region 1 has three teams in the top 10: Fremont High (2), Davis (4) and Syracuse (8). Roy is 15th, Weber is 19th, Layton is 20th, Clearfield is 21st and Northridge is at No. 23.
In 5A, Region 5 has four top-10 teams, led by Farmington at No. 4, followed by Bountiful (6), Box Elder (8) and Viewmont (10). Bonneville, which quarantined before Christmas break, is No. 23 with region foe Woods Cross at No. 21.
In 4A, Bear River is No. 11, Ogden is No. 14 and Ben Lomond is 21st, the bottom spot. Should Bear River or Ogden finish between Nos. 12-16, they would host a first-round playoff game.
At 5-1, Layton Christian checks in at No. 3 in the 2A rankings behind 7-1 Beaver and 10-1 Enterprise. The Eagles canceled a couple of games due to a quarantine. Utah Military Academy is 18th and St. Joseph is 22nd. Morgan checked in at No. 8 in the 3A standings.
On the boys side, defending Region 1 champion and state runner-up Davis has a 5-3 record and the No. 9 RPI ranking in 6A.
Roy (13) and Layton (15) are on track for home playoff games, with Weber (18), Fremont (19), Northridge (23), Syracuse (24) and Clearfield (26) rounding out the rest of Region 1's rankings.
In 5A, Bountiful and Woods Cross are Nos. 5 and 7, respectively, in the first rankings. Farmington is 13th, Bonneville is 15th, Viewmont is 17th despite being 6-5 overall and Box Elder is 29th.
Bear River is 12th in 4A, with Ben Lomond at No. 18 and Ogden at 20th. Morgan is 11th in 3A and Layton Christian is eighth in 2A followed by St. Joseph (20) and Utah Military Academy (22).
It's important to note the sample size disparity of games played when looking at the rankings.
For instance, Layton's girls team has played just three games because the Lancers went into quarantine before Christmas break. The Lancers are three spots behind Hunter, which has played 10 games.
ROY FOOTBALL'S CADE HARRIS COMMITS TO AIR FORCE
Roy High football's all-around senior Cade Harris announced last week that he is verbally committed to play football at the Air Force Academy following a standout three-year career doing pretty much everything on the field for the Royals.
He had been officially offered scholarships by a handful of Division II schools plus Division-I nonathletic scholarship Valparaiso of the Pioneer League, but Air Force was the first DI school to extend him an athletic offer.
Admission to the academy is extremely competitive with rigorous academic, physical, medical and character requirements. Harris, a three-year starter at Roy, is rated a 2-star recruit by the major recruiting service 247sports and has been called one of the more under-recruited players in the state.
Last season while playing receiver, running back, defensive back and kick returner, he totaled 1,293 all-purpose yards on offense and special teams with 12 offensive touchdowns, plus an interception return for TD on defense.
Harris might not be the only Roy senior heading to a college football program from this year's senior class. Running back Izzy Gordon (1,298 rushing yards and 10 TDs this past season) has offers from Colorado Mesa and Montana Western, but has been in constant communication with Weber State as well.
WINTER SPORTS STATE TOURNAMENT VENUES
The fall sports season saw lots of logistical changes to state tournament venues outside of soccer, cross country and tennis. So far, it appears winter sports state tournaments will stay in their previously scheduled places, but with some changes.
The state wrestling tournaments for 6A-3A will be held at Utah Valley University in February, according to the UHSAA calendar of events.
Unlike years past, 6A and 5A won't be a combined tournament; the 6A tourney will be held entirely on one day, 5A will happen the next day with 3A the day after and 4A the day after that.
That's predicated by health recommendations for wrestling, which put the clamps on multi-day wrestling tournaments. In 6A/5A boys and girls basketball, the quarterfinal rounds onward are scheduled to be held at Weber State.
The 4A basketball tournament is scheduled for Salt Lake Community College while 3A goes to Richfield and 2A goes to Southern Utah University.
The state swimming meets will be held at BYU, but without fans present due to COVID-19 restrictions. The state swim meets will be streamed online, according to the UHSAA.
So far, only the state swimming meet has details available regarding fan restrictions. Details surrounding basketball, wrestling and the drill team tournaments haven't been posted yet.