BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful High is searching for a new head football coach.
Tyler Hughes, Bountiful's head coach for the past two seasons, stepped down recently from the position, athletic director Clark Stringfellow confirmed.
Hughes became head coach in March 2018, succeeding Randy Johnson.
In two seasons under Hughes, Bountiful went 9-13. Hughes was a coach at Snow College from 2004-12, including the final two seasons as head coach, and at Division II Minot State from 2014-16.
Bountiful experienced a late-season turnaround in 2019. BHS started 1-4 and was averaging 16.6 points per game on offense.
To close the season, Bountiful went 4-3, averaged 23.4 points per game and beat Maple Mountain on the road in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
Running back Jared McCann was particularly effective, rushing for 1,371 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry this season.
Since longtime head coach Larry Wall retired after the 2015 season, Bountiful has gone 16-27.
A search for Bountiful's next head coach is currently underway.
ADDITIONAL SIGNINGS
Ben Lomond High senior football player Anthony Flores signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play football at Stockton-Culver College.
Flores, a linebacker and running back, rushed for 750 yards and four touchdowns on offense and made 105 total tackles with five interceptions on defense.
Stockton-Culver College is located in Canton, Missouri, and competes in the NAIA division's Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Syracuse offensive tackle Jordan Ellison signed with Snow College. Ellison was a second team All-Region 1 selection.