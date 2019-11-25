Box Elder High senior baseball player Logan Holgate signed a National Letter of Intent with Salt Lake Community College on Monday at the BEHS library.
In the 2019 baseball season, Holgate led the Bees with 18 base hits and had a .254 batting average. Holgate added six RBIs and three doubles at the plate while pitching 37 innings for BEHS, striking out 59 batters, in 22 reported games.
Holgate, who was recruited as a pitcher to SLCC, chose the Bruins over Dixie State, USU-Eastern and several other schools, according to his baseball coach, Jesse Roberts.
This past football season, playing receiver and linebacker, Holgate led the football team with 30 catches, 706 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 118 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and five sacks.
Gibbs signs with Snow College
Bear River High softball player Kati Gibbs signed with Snow College on Nov. 22.
Gibbs batted .356 with eight RBIs, 10 doubles and three triples for the Bears last season.
Monarchs pick up Coffee option
Real Monarchs SLC, the USL soccer team affiliated with Real Salt Lake, announced Monday it had picked up the option on Kyle Coffee's contract.
Coffee, a Syracuse High alumnus who became the first Division I soccer player in school history by playing at the University of Washington, was drafted by RSL earlier this year and assigned to the Monarchs.
According to Transfermarkt, Coffee scored six goals with one assist in 21 appearances for the Monarchs this season. Real Monarchs won the USL Championship last month.