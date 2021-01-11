Box Elder High narrowly edged Payson to win the team title at the Richardson Memorial wrestling tournament over the weekend, which is hosted each year by BEHS.
The Bees had 197 points to the Lions' 183, buoyed by three individual champions: Bridger Ricks (120 pounds), Lucas Cochran (195) and Kellen Collier (285). The Bees placed 10 wrestlers in the top six of their respective weight classes.
Morgan High took fifth place as a team with 116 points, followed by Bear River in sixth, Davis in seventh, Viewmont in eighth and Weber in ninth.
AREA WINNERS
120: Bridger Ricks (Box Elder) def. Ethan Boutlon (Payson) by decision, 10-5
126: Will Korth (Morgan) def. Layne Shepherd (Payson) by decision, 5-2
152: Maclaine Percival (Davis) def. Moses Espinoza-Owens (Viewmont) by decision, 13-6
170: Landon Cabral (Bear River) def. Caleb Marx (Box Elder) by fall (2:55)
195: Lucas Cochran (Box Elder) def. Mason Rigby (Davis) by fall (2:44)
285: Kellen Collier (Box Elder) def. Ian Briskey (Weber) by fall (1:31)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 44, OGDEN 42
Libby Jensen scored 13 points to lead Bonneville (3-3) past Ogden (4-6) on Saturday. The Lakers outscored the Tigers 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Ella Holland added 10 points for Bonneville. Ashlen White led Ogden with 12 points and Juliann Stein had 10.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Logan 63, Layton Christian 42 (Saturday)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
BOX ELDER 63, HIGHLAND-ID 56
Box Elder (1-9) made a 30-21 halftime lead hold up as the Bees won their first game of the year on Saturday behind 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting from Reggie Greer.
Cole Mortensen scored 14 points, going 10-for-10 at the free throw line. Parker Buchanan had 12 points and five rebounds.
BEAR RIVER 66, MORGAN 59
Kace Jones led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with 15 rebounds as Bear River (7-4) held off a big fourth-quarter surge by Morgan (2-4) on Saturday.
The Bears made 17 of 23 2-point attempts. Branson Saunders scored 16 points for the Trojans, Nixan Ordyna had 15 and Sam Hansen added 10 for MHS.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 79, EMERY 57
Luca Fontana drained six 3-pointers and led Layton Christian (6-4) with 22 points in a Saturday win. Souleymane Barro had 15 points, Jerheim Elder scored 14 and Akeel Felix added 11.
The Eagles outscored the Spartans 37-18 across the second and third quarters.