Realignment did one thing to Region 1 boys golf: blow it wide open.
That's the consensus after Monday's first match of the region season, where Fremont High pipped Farmington by one shot at Glen Eagle in Syracuse to win its first region match since what's believed to be 2012.
Fremont, misspelled as "Freemont" on the tournament scoreboard, shot 282 to Farmington's 283.
The Silverwolves, many of whom fought over tickets to watch Patrick Fishburn play the Utah Championship last week, were led by Jack Wadsworth and Kyson Christensen with 2-under-par 70s. Jett Iverson and Luke Dalebout shot 1-under 71s.
Fremont had such a good day that Chase Burton shot 73 and his score didn't count towards the team score.
“The last couple years it's been kind of a rebuilding. We have a young team, only one senior this year,” Fremont coach Broc Ballif said. "My guys have literally worked their butts off during the offseason.”
The expectation was Farmington would be competitive in Region 1, if not the team to beat. The Phoenix had three players in the top four: medalist Cole Taylor (4-under 68), Ben Ackley (69) and Luke Kelly (70).
Things have changed in a region once dominated by Davis; the Darts finished last with a 318, though there's an expectation they'll quickly rebound.
Monday also showed the region could be very tight. Layton shot 290 as a team and took third. Syracuse shot 291. Weber shot 292. The season only just started.
"I told them on Monday to stay hungry essentially and not be satisfied," Ballif said about his team.
BONNEVILLE 7, WASATCH 0
Sadie Beardall scored four goals and assisted another in a Bonneville girls soccer win Tuesday. Riley Lopaz scored twice with an assist and Libby Jensen added a goal. Alexia Stone and Ellie Scholer shared the shutout.
PLEASANT GROVE def. LAYTON
After a 1-1 regulation draw, Layton lost 3-1 in penalty kicks Tuesday at Pleasant Grove. Jersee Clapier scored for Layton, assisted by Reagan Williams.