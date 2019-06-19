The Team USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team is off to a flying start at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Chile.
The US has won all three of its games in the group stage by an average of 75 points after beating Mexico 98-33 on Wednesday. Team USA beat El Salvador 114-19 and host country Chile 109-44 earlier this week.
Fremont High sophomore Timea Gardiner has featured in all three games. Against El Salvador, Gardiner played 16 minutes off the bench (nobody in the rotation played more than 20) and scored nine points with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Gardiner scored four points with six rebounds in 14 minutes against Chile and followed that with four points and five rebounds in the win against Mexico.
The U.S. faces Brazil on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Games can be streamed online at youtube.com/FIBA.
LCA ALUM HIRED AT ALMA MATER
Layton Christian Academy alumnus and former Weber State men's basketball player BJ Porter has a new coaching gig at his alma mater.
Azusa Pacific University, a private, Christian school in Southern California, announced Porter as a new men's basketball assistant coach Tuesday.
Porter was a three-sport athlete at LCA in basketball, football and track and field. His college playing career started at the University of Portland, then went to Weber State for a season. He then graduated from Azusa Pacific in 2013.
Porter has made basketball coaching stops at LCA as the head girls coach, University of Antelope Valley as a head men's coach, Pepperdine as a women's assistant and Utah Valley as a women's assistant.