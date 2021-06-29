Fremont High junior Maggie Mendelson will have a chance to make another American national team in youth sports.
Mendelson, already on the USA Basketball U16 Women's National Team that competes this summer in Chile, was one of 24 girls named to the USA Volleyball U18 Training Team ahead of the U18 World Championships this fall.
Jordyn Harvey, a junior outside hitter at Bountiful High, was also named to the training team. According to USA Volleyball, the 24 players will convene for training and tryouts July 17-23 in Anaheim, California, where the final 12 players will be selected.
Those 12 will then go back to Anaheim on Sept. 15, according to a USAV spokesperson, before heading to the U18 World Championships in Mexico from Sept. 20-29.
The inclusion of Mendelson on the USA Volleyball training team makes for an even more packed summer and fall for the two-sport star, who plays club volleyball and has also been a key player on the Fremont High volleyball team.
Mendelson's Team USA Basketball training camp starts Aug. 4 in Indianapolis before playing in the FIBA Americas championship Aug. 16-22 in Chile that the Americans are expected to dominate.
WEBER ALUM WINS OPEN
Jacque Dunyon, a Weber High graduate, won the Utah State Open Adult Tennis Championships tournament over the weekend in the tournament's highest division, women's open singles.
Dunyon, a three-time 6A state champion and BYU tennis signee, swept Gabby Rockwood, a University of Redlands sophomore, 6-0, 6-0 in the tournament's championship match.
Dunyon, the tournament's No. 1 seed, had a challenging match in the semifinals when she beat Dylan Lolofie 6-3, 6-3.
SYRACUSE'S WILDER COMMITS
Eric Wilder, a senior football player at Syracuse High, announced Tuesday he's verbally committed to Washington State. Wilder, an offensive lineman, picked the Cougars over offers from Boise State, UCLA and Cal.
Wilder, who made an official visit to WSU earlier this month, is a two-year starting left tackle for the Titans and is expected to start for a third year when Syracuse opens the season Aug. 13 at home to Riverton.