Some Weber and Morgan county boys soccer teams found out their seeds in the upcoming state playoffs on Wednesday with the release of the RPI and state tournament brackets.
After region title-winning seasons, both St. Joseph and Morgan High earned No. 1 seeds in the 2A and 3A tournaments, respectively.
Ogden is the No. 9 seed in 4A, with Ben Lomond at No. 13 and Bear River at No. 21.
Though Ogden (8-3) has a “better” seed than Ben Lomond, Ogden will be on the road for its first playoff game and Ben Lomond will be at home.
The 4A bracket consists of 21 schools, meaning seed Nos. 12-16 get first-round home games and seed Nos. 9-11 have second-round road games.
The Tigers got a first-round bye, putting them in the second round Wednesday, May 5, against No. 8 Stansbury, a rematch of a 5-0 Stansbury drubbing in late March.
Stansbury’s team had a severe COVID-19 outbreak, which canceled the Stallions’ final two regular-season games against Ben Lomond (April 21) and Ogden (April 27).
The outbreak initially cast some doubt on whether Stansbury would be able to continue its season, but Ogden athletic director Scott Yetter said he got word from SHS that its team will be cleared for return later this week and in time for next Wednesday's playoff game.
Ben Lomond (5-7), will host winless Tooele in the first round, with the winner playing at No. 4 Snow Canyon in the second round.
In 2A, unbeaten Region 17 champion St. Joseph grabbed the No. 1 seed after being No. 2 in the RPI for weeks behind Beaver High.
The Jayhawks (11-0) get a bye and will host the winner of a first-round game between American Heritage and Freedom Prep at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Layton Christian (7-7) is the No. 8 seed in 2A and hosts No. 9 Millard on the same day in the second round.
Should St. Joseph and LCA both win their second-round matchups, they’d face each other in the quarterfinals, a rematch of the Jayhawks’ 2-1 regular-season win a couple weeks ago.
St. Joseph just completed a dominant regular season in which it outscored teams 56-6 overall and 48-6 in region games. Once LCA got into its region schedule, it also started dominating with a 46-11 goalscoring margin in seven region games.
In 3A, Region 13 champion Morgan (13-2) is the No. 1 seed and the Trojans will host Union or American Leadership at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
The way the Trojans’ potential draw shapes up, they could see region foe South Summit in the quarterfinals (MHS won both regular-season meetings by a combined 7-0), Grand, or region foe Grantsville in the semis and any one of Delta, Manti or Judge Memorial in the finals should Morgan get that far.
In the regular season, Morgan was also dominant, outscoring teams 76-9 overall and 49-4 in region games.
Both the 3A and 2A semifinals are Monday, May 17, at Juan Diego with the finals on May 18 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
This story will be updated with scores and stats from Wednesday's slate of high school games from Northern Utah.