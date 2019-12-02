The honors for Ogden High's girls soccer team keep coming.
The Tigers will receive recognition for their successful season at Tuesday's Ogden City Council meeting, according to the city council's online agenda.
Ogden won the 4A state championship and the Region 10 championship this year, finishing with an 18-2 overall record and a single-season record 92 goals scored by the team.
The team was recognized for its accomplishments at the Nov. 21 Ogden City School District Board of Education meeting as well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ben Lomond 72, UMA-Camp Williams 9
Four players scored in double figures and 11 scored overall for Ben Lomond (1-0) in a season-opening romp over UMA-Camp Williams.
Hayden Abbott and Avery Beadles co-led the Scots with 14 points each while Taylor Hester and Dawnavin Fry each had 10. Adrianna Ramos scored seven.
The Scots led 20-6 after the first quarter, 38-9 at halftime and 56-9 after three quarters.
The game was briefly delayed in the second quarter due to a puddle on the court behind one of the baskets, caused by the gym's leaky roof.
St. Joseph 31, American Heritage 22
St. Joseph (3-1) outscored American Heritage 22-11 in the second half.
Bailey Criswell led the Jayhawks with 17 points and hit three 3-pointers. Alexys Bombela added six for SJC.
Scores, No stats reported
Layton Christian 60, RSL Academy 19