The reigning Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player is moving on to college soccer.
Utah State announced on Tuesday that it has signed Ogden High senior Alysia Butters to the Aggies' women's soccer team, completing USU's 2020 signing class.
Butters, a multi-year starting midfielder, scored 25 goals with eight assists and helped lead the Tigers to the 4A girls soccer state championship in the fall.
Butters converted a penalty kick in the 71st minute of the state championship game against Ridgeline, breaking a 1-1 tie and ultimately securing a 2-1 victory.
HALL GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Fremont High senior Dallin Hall was named the Gatorade Utah Boys Basketball Player of the Year last week.
Hall averaged 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in the 2019-20 basketball season, leading Fremont High to the 6A state championship.
Hall, a BYU basketball commit, was named Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball MVP for the second straight year.
According to a press release issued by Gatorade, "As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform "Play it Forward," Hall also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing."
Hall joins a decorated group of former Gatorade POY winners in the state: Rylan Jones (University of Utah), Jaxon Brenchley (Utah), Frank Jackson (Duke, New Orleans Pelicans) and Zac Seljaas (Bountiful High, BYU).
He's also now a finalist for Gatorade's National Player of the Year, the announcement for which is temporarily postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company press release.
GARDINER HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICAN
Fremont High sophomore Timea Gardiner has another accolade.
Gardiner was named a MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Honorable Mention All-American last week after a successful sophomore season where she helped lead the Fremont girls basketball team to a Region 1 title and an appearance in the 6A state title game.
MaxPreps previously named Gardiner its girls basketball player of the year for Utah.