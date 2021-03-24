As of Wednesday morning, Ogden High boys soccer had played four matches and scored 16 goals.
Eric Estrada assisted 11 of those goals, putting the state record for single-season assists in sight just two weeks into the season.
That record is 23 assists, set by Mountain View’s Ian Stonehocker in 2016.
Recording assists can be more difficult than scoring goals because it depends on another player converting a goalscoring chance, which itself can be 50/50.
One thing that has helped Estrada this year is he takes all of Ogden’s free kicks and corner kicks, so pretty much any goal scored that’s not in live play will be assisted by him.
But he’s also had some goalscoring chances of his own that just wouldn’t go in, so as of Wednesday morning, it’s zero goals and 11 assists for the Tigers senior.
Assuming some regression to the mean where Estrada doesn’t average 2.75 assists per game over the remaining 10 regular-season matches (don’t forget, the Tigers will also have at least one playoff game too), he’ll still end up in the record book if he hits at least 13 more assists.
At the rate the Tigers have been winning and scoring, Estrada could have 13 by next week.
Estrada is already in the record book for single-game assists, as he had four (tied for second most in a game in Utah history) earlier this season. The single-game record is five, set by Manti High’s Eduardo Munoz in 2012.
SCHEDULING HELPS BEN LOMOND BASEBALL
The Ben Lomond baseball team has a 4-4 record as of Wednesday, eclipsing win totals of the truncated 2020 season (1), 2019 (1), 2018 (2), 2017 (0) and already matching 2016’s win total of four.
About a hundred things have changed for the Scots’ athletic programs the past few years, the first being that there’s an eight-figure athletic complex on campus now where baseball players can practice indoors in a decent setting.
In the context of this season, there are some differences in scheduling that have helped and probably would’ve helped even if the Scots were 0-8.
The Region 10 schedule is 14 games instead of 18, as each team plays each other twice instead of three times.
That freed up teams to pursue non-region games instead of previous years where the Scots (and Ogden) get in a handful of practices and 1-2 non-region games before jumping into the region schedule.
In the Scots’ case, they played seven non-region games over a period of two weeks and went 4-3 to start this season. And in Ogden’s case, the Tigers played four non-region games (they went 0-4).
REGION 1 SOFTBALL IS BRUTAL
As of Wednesday morning, the Region 1 softball standings looked like this: Fremont, Clearfield and Layton all at 3-0 in region games, and Weber at 2-1, with the four teams having a combined overall record of 21-4.
Region 1 is normally tough, but it’s looking especially brutal this year with good odds that the region champion — or co-champions — finishes 10-4 in the region with at least one or two teams at 9-5.
Lest one thinks the bottom half of the region is filled with pushovers, Syracuse started the region season 0-3 with close losses to Layton (8-4), Fremont (3-0) and Weber (3-2), meaning the Titans are plausibly a couple runs away from a 2-1 region start.
Davis, which started 0-3 in region games, led Layton 6-3 earlier this season before the Lancers scored seven in the bottom of the sixth to win 10-6, then the Darts took Clearfield to extra innings before losing 2-1.
What’s this all going to translate to in a couple months? Good playoff seeds, likely.