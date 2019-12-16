SYRACUSE — Ty Burke was sitting in an English class last Thursday, writing his final paper when he got a text message from BYU football assistant coach Preston Hadley, wondering if Burke could give him a call.
Mitch Tulane, one of the football coaches at Syracuse High, had asked Burke earlier that if BYU hypothetically called that day with a scholarship offer, if Burke accept it that same day.
That's what Hadley wanted to know once Burke called him.
Unequivocally, Burke's answer was yes.
"'That's perfect to hear because we're about to offer you.' He made me start crying, I was on the phone with him emotional as heck, it was so out of the blue," Burke said.
Burke grew up going to BYU football games with his dad Travis and older brother Garrett, and verbally committed to the Cougars football program last Thursday. He'll suit up in blue after departing this summer on a church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The reasoning of Burke's "out of the blue" comment — ironic since he picked the Cougars — was because he hadn't heard from BYU coaches since they offered him a preferred walk-on spot earlier this fall.
Burke assumed that was all BYU was going to offer, so he had set his sights on Weber State and Southern Utah for potential offers, even having an in-home visit with WSU linebackers coach Matt Hammer scheduled last week.
Burke had also had a track and field offer from Weber State (Burke's 100 meter time hovers around 11 seconds).
And then Hadley called.
"When I was a kid we went to the Las Vegas Bowl and we went to a bunch of BYU games, so that was always a thing between my dad and my older brother and I, BYU football. In fifth grade, I wouldn't wear red because it was Utah's color. Yeah, it was extreme. Literally them offering me was a dream come true for me and my family so it was unbelievable," Burke said.
Burke's football career at Syracuse has been up and down and it nearly ended abruptly.
As a sophomore he broke out at receiver and safety, catching 31 passes for 797 yards and 10 touchdowns (with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown as well) to go with 56 tackles and five interceptions on defense.
His junior year was cut short by a bout with compartment syndrome in his calf following an awkward collision in the third game of the 2018 season at Northridge. It resulted in him going in for emergency surgery the next day to relieve pressure in the leg and not a moment too soon.
Had he and his family instead made their planned trip to Bear Lake that weekend and not gone to the emergency room, the compartment syndrome may have eventually resulted in a serious long-term ailment, including amputation.
Burke came back 100% fit for his senior year and caught 45 passes for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as picking up 429 kick return yards and an interception return for touchdown on defense, helping the Titans win the Region 1 championship.
