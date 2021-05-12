State tournament brackets for high school softball, boys soccer and lacrosse were released Wednesday morning. Ultimately, there were few surprises.
Weber High’s boys soccer team, which just completed an unbeaten 15-0 regular season, earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the 6A playoffs.
The Warriors host a home playoff game at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, against either Cyprus or Jordan.
Davis is No. 4, meaning the Warriors and Darts could see each other in the semifinals should they advance that far, and also has a first-round bye, as does No. 6 Syracuse.
The Darts host the Riverton/Clearfield winner while Syracuse hosts either Northridge or West.
In 5A, Farmington is the top Region 5 seed at No. 5, with Region 5 champion Bountiful at No. 12, meaning the two teams could face off in the second round.
First-round games in both the 6A and 5A soccer playoffs are Friday, May 14.
In 6A softball, the Region 1 trio of Clearfield, Weber and Fremont earned the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 seeds respectively.
Each team will host a three-game playoff series, a new addition to the playoff format, and gets a bye into the second round starting Thursday, May 20.
Layton and Syracuse will each host a three-game series in the first round starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
In 5A softball, Bountiful and Farmington received byes to the third round where they’ll each host a three-game series starting Thursday, May 20. Teams in both the 6A and 5A state tournaments will be reseeded after the first and second rounds.
In the upcoming high school boys lacrosse state playoffs, Farmington is the No. 3 seed in the A division bracket, facing Brighton in a first-round meeting between 5A classification schools.
The winner of that matchup gets the winner of No. 6 Davis and No. 11 Bingham, two 6A schools.
That’s not a typo, rather it’s how lacrosse’s unique playoff system works. With 57 boys lacrosse teams and 56 girls teams, the playoffs are split into three divisions — A, B and C — depending on where teams finished in the final RPI rankings.
The top 16 teams are in the A division, the next 16 are in B and the remaining 24-25 are in C, meaning some teams such as Roy High’s boys team and Weber High’s girls team barely missed out on getting a top seed in one bracket and instead, are seeded as the bottom team in another.
The 6A/5A baseball tournament brackets are scheduled to be released at 10 p.m. Thursday, with first-round elimination games scheduled for the next day, Friday.
Below is list of where area teams ended in the RPI and, for lacrosse, which bracket they were placed in for the postseason.
Full brackets are available online at uhsaa.org/tournaments.
BOYS SOCCER
6A: Weber 1, Davis 4, Syracuse 6, Northridge 11, Layton 18, Clearfield 20, Fremont 21
5A: Farmington 5, Viewmont 11, Bountiful 12, Woods Cross 13, Box Elder 18, Bonneville 23
SOFTBALL
6A: Clearfield 4, Weber 5, Fremont 6, Layton 10, Syracuse 11, Roy 20, Davis 21, Northridge 22
5A: Bountiful 5, Farmington 6, Bonneville 17, Woods Cross 19, Box Elder 20, Viewmont 21
GIRLS LACROSSE
A Division: Bear River 6, Davis 7, Farmington 8, Fremont 9, Syracuse 13
B Division: Box Elder 3, Roy 14, Weber 16
C Division: Woods Cross 1, Layton 2, Bountiful 3, Viewmont 12, Northridge 13, Clearfield 18, Bonneville 22
BOYS LACROSSE
A Division: Farmington 3, Davis 6, Fremont 9
B Division: Weber 1, Bountiful 6, Northridge 8, Box Elder 9, Roy 16
C Division: Bear River 2, Bonneville 3, Syracuse 4, Viewmont 11, Woods Cross 19, Layton 20, Utah Military Academy 25
BOYS SOCCER SCORES
MORGAN 6, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
MORGAN — Isaac Lowder, Cole Terry and Dallon Gunn scored two goals each to lead Morgan (15-2) to a resounding win in the quarterfinals of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs.
Tanner Stanley and Braden Howe combined for the shutout in goal, while Cameron Burt and Jacob Tolman tallied one assist each.
The Trojans will play No. 13 Emery (9-9) in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Juan Diego High School.
BASEBALL SCORES
BOUNTIFUL 26, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Tavis Danner and Carson Carter combined to no-hit Bonneville as Bountiful scored nine runs in the first and 10 in the fourth for a five-inning win.
Eleven players recorded hits for Bountiful (16-9, 11-4 Region 5), who got a homer from Charlie Scholz and a triple from Drew Beck. Scholz drove in four runs. Truman Duryea, Wyatt Smith, and Hunter Esplin each recorded three RBIs, and Dallin Maxwell, Carson Webster and Drew Bowles each drove in two.
Aiden Taylor drew a walk and Hayden Burton reached by error in the first inning for Bonneville (1-20, 0-15).
FARMINGTON 5, BOX ELDER 3
BRIGHAM CITY — Farmington strung together three consecutive RBI singles to break a 1-1 tie and score four runs in the fifth inning.
Johnny Mortensen doubled and totaled two hits for Farmington (15-9, 9-5 Region 5). Brock Brown, Mason Cook and Jack Hansen each drove in a run. Caleb Takemori got the win, giving up six hits and two runs in five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Parker Buchanan hit 3 for 4 and drove in a run for Box Elder (8-16, 6-8). Alex Griffin doubled and scored two runs.
WOODS CROSS 12, VIEWMONT 2
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross secured the Region 5 title outright in a five-inning win.
Bryson Clements batted 3 for 4, driving in four runs and scoring three, to lead Woods Cross (17-5, 11-3 Region 5). Jaden Gines doubled, scored two runs and drove in one. Micah Mortensen drove in a pair of runs. Jonas Nerdin threw all five innings, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out six while walking zero.
Viewmont (8-16, 6-8) did not report stats.