Weber High School announced on Friday that a familiar face is returning to head up the softball program.
Melinda Wade, who coached the Warriors to the 5A state and Region 1 championships in 2012, is returning to coach the Warriors, principal Chris Earnest said via email.
Wade replaced Kylee Colvin, who coached the previous three seasons. Weber finished the 2019 campaign 1-11 in Region 1 and in last place.
In the Warriors' 2012 state title run, Weber had to go through the one-loss bracket after losing to Copper Hills in the quarterfinals. Weber saw Copper Hills in the title game and beat the Grizzlies twice to claim the trophy.
Davis High recently made official the hiring of Todd Street as head softball coach, replacing Mylei Zachman. Zachman left to take an administrative position at Northridge High.
STATE AMATEUR GOLF
Bonneville High alumnus and current Utah State golfer Cameron Tucker saw his run at this year's State Amateur golf tournament end in Friday's quarterfinals.
Tucker lost 3 & 2 against Elijah Turner of Highland. Tucker lost the first three holes in the match, won two holes in a row on the front nine and claw back to 1 down, then found himself as far back as 4 down on the back nine.