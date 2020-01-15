Weber High junior Jacque Dunyon has played tennis for long enough to understand the subtleties of playing at higher elevation versus lower elevation.
She's also spent enough time in Arizona to grow to like it and, come time to play college tennis, that's where she'll be.
Dunyon plans on playing at Arizona State starting in the fall of 2021 after verbally committing to the Sun Devils on a recruiting trip in October.
"I absolutely loved everything about it. The coaches, amazing. The team, amazing. It felt absolutely right so I verbally committed on the trip," she said.
Dunyon has been the most dominant girls tennis player in the 6A classification the past two years in Utah, handily winning every set she's played in the state tournament. She's rated as a four-star recruiting prospect by Tennisrecruiting.net.
Dunyon is the two-time defending 6A girls tennis state champion at No. 1 singles — she dropped just four games in four matches en route to the 2019 title — and a two-time defending Region 1 champion at No. 1 singles.
Dunyon said she visited Arizona State, Boise State and BYU, but ultimately picked between the Sun Devils and Cougars. In the end, a lot of things about ASU stood out to her.
"The coaches are phenomenal. Sheila (McInerney) and Matt (Langley), they are super great. The team was super awesome, they’re all really strong players and just good people overall. The conference, Pac-12, that's a dream come true to be able to compete in the Pac-12," Dunyon said.
Dunyon's family has a house in Scottsdale and she frequently goes with her younger sister to Arizona for private coaching, so she's familiar with the area and the searing hot summers don't bug her as much.
Dunyon also cited Arizona's big tennis community, the fan support for the ASU women's team and her career aspirations — social media marketing — as big reasons for picking ASU.
And then there was the elevation. Tempe, Arizona, is listed anywhere between 1,140 and 1,495 feet above sea level, whereas Weber High is upwards of 4,200.
"I feel like you can play real tennis the lower elevation you are, longer rallies, more of a grind. I love that, and you can swing through the ball and it doesn’t fly," Dunyon said.
Higher elevation affects tennis in the same fashion as it does baseball. The ball simply flies farther, which is great for hitters in baseball.
In tennis, playing at higher elevation makes controlling the ball and keeping it in the court a more difficult prospect.
Players can adjust their swings to add more topspin, which, by a physics principal called the Magnus Effect, helps keep the ball from flying feet behind the baseline.
At a lower elevation though, players can wind up and smoke the ball with less worry about the elevation helping a ball soar 2 feet out.
Dunyon, who can't officially sign her National Letter of Intent until she's a senior, will be the latest Division I tennis player to come out of Weber High, following Hadley, Lauren and Mary Macfarlane earlier in the 2000s.