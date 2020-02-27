SALT LAKE CITY — This is the first year that Utah's boys and girls state basketball tournaments for higher classifications are being played at the same site after years of the girls playing at Salt Lake Community College while the boys have alternated between playing at either Weber State or the University of Utah.
Tuesday's 5A quarterfinal between Springville and Skyline marked the first girls hoops quarterfinal at the University of Utah's Huntsman Center, according to a tweet from the Utah High School Activities Association.
"The girls love it, you can tell," Fremont girls basketball coach Lisa Dalebout said Wednesday of playing at the U.
But there's an adjustment period going from the friendly confines of a high school gymnasium to a college arena.
So what goes into adjusting to a bigger, different state tournament venue?
A lot actually, from the differences in depth perception, lighting, acoustics and overall nerves of the stage, playing in a different venue can singlehandedly make teams fall apart in the state tournament.
"I always worry about making shots here, man. It’s like, bro, we’ll get you shots but can you knock ‘em down," Davis head coach Chad Sims said after his team's quarterfinal win Wednesday against Westlake.
In that game, the Darts shot 19 of 44 (43.2%) from the field, their second-lowest team shooting percentage this season.
A different background and changes to depth perception may have had an effect on 3-point shooting, where Davis shot just 5 of 17, its lowest clip from downtown in a month.
About five minutes after Sims uttered those words, the Fremont boys basketball team showed that maybe experience can help in adjusting to a new venue. The Silverwolves knocked down 11 3-pointers in the first half against West Jordan, shooting 47.8% from deep.
"I think a lot of it probably is experience," Fremont senior Baylor Harrop said. "A lot of guys have played in these types of games before and, for some of us, it’s been three or even four years that we’ve been in these types of environments."
Two years ago, Fremont played and lost in a state quarterfinal at the Huntsman Center before winning two games last year at Weber State's Dee Events Center, a similar looking arena on the inside as the Huntsman Center, save for the difference in seat color.
Davis and Layton's boys teams both played games at the Huntsman Center in 2018 as well.
While many high school basketball players play in tournaments at places like the Huntsman Center during club play, Dalebout says the state tournament has a different feeling to it. There's more pressure.
She also pointed out that, this year anyway, teams' first games at the big venue are quarterfinal games against tougher opponents instead of normally lopsided openers when, under the previous format, tournaments would open at the neutral sites in the first round.
"So that’s a little weird to adjust to, too. Normally you’ve already played a team not as competitive sometimes, so you kind of settle in, play a team that you can kind of get your feet wet and this one your first game at this venue ... that was unique," Dalebout said.
Fremont boys basketball coach Corey Melaney pointed out the multitudinous 3-point lines.
The high school 3-point lines are taped in white closest to the basket, but players can get confused because there are three different lines: the high school 3-point line, the women's college line and the men's college line.
"I don't think the kids are used to shooting that far back. A couple of our guys are pretty consistent like that but, at the same time, the depth also probably factors in and then, it’s a little bit of pressure (playing at a big arena), you know what I mean? Look where we’re at, man," Melaney said.