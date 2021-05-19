SPANISH FORK — McCall Maxfield hit two doubles and Cami Gibbs hit a home run as No. 2 Bear River High softball moved to within one win of the 4A softball championship series by beating No. 6 Crimson Cliffs 9-2 on Wednesday in Spanish Fork.
Gibbs hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Kate Dahle hit 3 for 3 with a double and Jordyn Warren pitched five innings for the Bears (25-5). Olivia Taylor drove in two runs and stole one base.
Bear River will face the Crimson/Snow Canyon winner at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and need to win once Thursday to get to the championship series.
BEAR RIVER 4, UINTAH 2
SPANISH FORK — In the earlier state tournament game Wednesday, Bear River beat Uintah thanks in part to three runs in the third inning. McCall Maxfield hit two doubles and drove in two runs, while Kate Dahle struck out seven batters in a complete game pitched.
BASEBALL
DESERT HILLS 3, BEAR RIVER 1
WEST JORDAN — No. 1 seed Desert Hills scored twice in the third inning, which was enough to end No. 9 Bear River’s season in the one-loss bracket of the 4A baseball state tournament at Salt Lake Community College.
Easton Lish hit 2 for 3 with one RBI as the Bears (17-14) were held to five hits. Jarett Giles pitched six innings.
LACROSSE
Girls ‘C’ Division, second round:
(1) Woods Cross 11, (16) Skyline 6
(2) Layton 22, (15) East 9
(14) Westlake 14, (3) Bountiful 7
Boys ‘C’ division 2nd round:
(2) Bear River 10, (15) Springville 4
(3) Bonneville 12, (19) Woods Cross 5
(4) Syracuse 26, (20) Layton 3
(11) Viewmont 11, (6) Logan 9