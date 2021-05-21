Friday brought decision day for most softball playoff series in the top classifications.
In 6A, four Region 1 teams — Clearfield, Fremont, Layton and Weber — won their series and advance to the double-elimination championship round, which reseeds the teams and begins Tuesday, May 25, at Spanish Fork Softball Complex.
CLEARFIELD 12, PLEASANT GROVE 4
CLEARFIELD — Rachael Brown batted 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored as No. 4 Clearfield swept No. 13 Pleasant Grove (15-12) in two games to win the 6A second-round series.
Miranda Mansfield batted 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for Clearfield (19-5). Sadie Christiansen hit a three-run double. Jayci Finch gave up seven hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts in a complete game.
FREMONT def. SYRACUSE
PLAIN CITY — No. 11 Syracuse (14-11) forced a third game Friday afternoon, which No. 7 Fremont (15-6) won Friday night to claim the 6A second-round, best-of-three series.
FHS 8, SHS 5: Tyra Coats batted 3 of 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Fremont. Stalee Hadley hit two doubles. Aubrey Morrow batted 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Brinley Elsworth earned the win in 6 1/3 innings of relief, allowing 16 hits and four earned runs.
Rachel Godfrey batted 3 for 4 and scored two runs for Syracuse. McKahl Johnston, Chloe Orton, Erin Anderson and Abby Reed each had two hits. Kenlie Cowdin hit a two-run single.
SHS 8, FHS 5: Syracuse scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take Game 2.
Abby Sims batted 2 for 3 with a double and pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts to pace Syracuse. Rachel Godfrey hit a two-run double. Kenlie Cowdin and Megan Poll each had two hits.
Stalee Hadley batted 2 for 4 with a solo home run for Fremont. Mikayla Morse hit two doubles and drove in two.
LAYTON 16, CYPRUS 5
MAGNA — Halle Duke hit two three-run homers to pace No. 10 Layton in a sweep of No. 7 Cyprus (17-10) in their 6A second-round series.
Kaitlyn Roberts added a three-run dinger and Brooklyn Pritchett led off the game with a solo home run for Layton (17-10). Joslyn Purcell batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Brenley Boydston batted 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game.
FARMINGTON 3, PAYSON 2
FARMINGTON — Lexi Crowley hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the seventh inning as No. 6 Farmington beat No. 11 Payson (16-13) and swept their 5A third-round series.
Nev Carrasquel hit a double for Farmington (16-7). Delaney Baker struck out eight while giving up five hits in a complete game.
The Phoenix advanced to the double-elimination championship round at Spanish Fork Softball Complex, which reseeds the teams who advanced and begins May 25.
BOUNTIFUL 6, OREM 3
BOUNTIFUL — Livi Arona batted 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead No. 5 Bountiful to a sweep of No. 12 Orem (18-9) in a 5A third-round series.
Eva Stoddard hit two doubles for Bountiful (17-6). Shiloh Johnson hit a two-run double. Annie Salazar pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, giving up three hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
The Braves advance to join Farmington in the 5A championship round.
TOOELE 5, BEAR RIVER 0
SPANISH FORK — No. 2 Bear River was held to four hits in a loss to No. 1 Tooele in the opening game of the 4A state championship series.
Tooele (27-3) scored two runs in the second inning, then Emma Higley hit a three-run homer in the sixth.
Kynlei Nelson, Kortnie Burton, Haylee Farnsworth and McCall Maxfield each hit a single for Bear River (25-6). Kate Dahle pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out eight.
The championship series will conclude Saturday, with the second game scheduled for 11 a.m. and the third, if necessary, at 1:30 p.m.
MTN RIDGE 10, BONNEVILLE 9
HERRIMAN — No. 17 Bonneville led 9-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, then No. 2 Mountain Ridge (22-3) scored six to grab a walk-off win and sweep the 5A third-round series.
Mia Jensen batted 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Bonneville (11-11). Lily Hall had two hits and two RBIs. Emmaline DeGroot hit a solo home run. Brityn Buchanan hit an RBI double.
SPANISH FORK 14, BOX ELDER 4
SPANISH FORK — No. 20 Box Elder scored three runs in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as the Bees were run-ruled in a sweep at the hands of No. 1 Spanish Fork (26-1) in a 5A third round series.
Tegan Mecham hit a two-run double to pace Box Elder . Tegan Mecham, Kamryn Peterson and Kourtney Small each had two hits. The Bees end the season with a 12-15 record.
BASEBALL
LAYTON 1, DAVIS 0
LAYTON — Cam Hancock pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits but no runs to lead No. 4 Layton to a two-game sweep of No. 13 Davis in a 6A second-round series.
Dax Maroney drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Cam Day for Layton (21-6). Carter Robinson batted 2 for 3. Jackson Hoffman doubled and Brad Greenhalgh singled for the Lancers’ four hits.
Crew Wimmer and Easton Bagget each had two hits for Davis (11-18). Trey Talbot hit a double. Cade Montgomery pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five.
Layton advances to the double-elimination championship round at Utah Valley University, which reseeds the teams who advanced and begins play on Monday, May 24.
FARMINGTON def. MTN RIDGE
HERRIMAN — No. 9 Farmington (20-10) split a pair Friday but won the decisive third game to beat No. 8 Mountain Ridge (17-11) and advance to the 5A championship round, where teams are reseeded and play begins May 24 at Salt Lake Community College.
FHS 10, MRHS 5: Farmington scored six runs in the top of the first inning to win Game 3. Mason Cook batted 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to pace Farmington. Park Romney hit a two-run double. Caleb Takemori got the win, giving up seven hits and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.
MRHS 4, FHS 0: Mountain Ridge scored all four runs in the sixth inning to beat Farmington and force a third game. Farmington was held to three hits. Aaron Bornholdt hit a double and Mason Cook batted 2 for 3.
SKYRIDGE def. FREMONT
LEHI — No. 10 Fremont (18-12) lost a pair of games Friday to drop its 6A second-round series to No. 7 Skyridge (16-12).
SHS 9, FHS 0: Fremont gave up six runs in the second inning and could not recover to lose Game 3. Mason Memmott batted 2 for 4 with a double to lead Fremont. Jackson Skidmore had two hits.
SHS 3, FHS 2: Skyridge scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to win Game 2. Mason Memmott batted 2 for 4 for Fremont. Cannon Koford and Jaxon Larkin each drove in a run.
LONE PEAK 10, WEBER 0
HIGHLAND — No. 11 Weber’s season ended in a sweep at the hands of No. 6 Lone Peak (18-9) in a 6A second-round series.
Luke Erickson, Braedon Roylance and Jake Lindsay had the only hits for No. 11 Weber, who end the year at 17-13.
MAPLE MTN 4, BOUNTIFUL 2
SPANISH FORK — No. 11 Bountiful fell behind 4-0 and could not recover as its season ended in a sweep in the 5A third round against No. 6 Maple Mountain (18-9).
Hunter Esplin batted 2 for 2 with a double for Bountiful. Truman Duryea had two hits. The last Bountiful baseball team to be called the Braves ends the year with a 18-11 record.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
6A second round: Jordan 10, Northridge 5 (JHS wins series 2-0)
5A third round: Skyline 6, Woods Cross 1 (Game 2)
BOYS SOCCER
MAPLE MTN 3, FARMINGTON 1
SPANISH FORK — Chandler Gunn netted as No. 5 Farmington fell at No. 4 Maple Mountain (14-4) in the 5A quarterfinals. The Phoenix end the year with a 12-6 mark.
LACROSSE
Girls Division A Quarterfinals
(1) Park City 27, (8) Farmington 0
Girls B Quarterfinals
(11) Lone Peak 17, (3) Box Elder 4
Girls C Quarterfinals
(1) Woods Cross 11, (9) Payson 7
(7) Bingham 15, (2) Layton 11
(4) Lehi 10, (12) Viewmont 5
Boys Division A Quarterfinals
(14) Brighton 13, (6) Davis 9
Boys B Quarterfinals
(1) Weber 13, (8) Northridge 11
(6) Bountiful 11, (3) Sky View 10
Boys C Quarterfinals
(2) Bear River 10, (10) Timpanogos 6
(11) Viewmont 10, (3) Bonneville 5
(4) Syracuse 14, (5) Herriman 7