KAYSVILLE — No. 21 Fremont High boys soccer scored twice in the first half and held off a No. 4 Davis comeback bid in the second half to grab another 6A playoffs upset and advance to the semifinals with a 2-1 win Thursday.
Jerron Field netted in the fifth minute on a Naime Odeh assist to get Fremont (8-11) on the board. Tyler Ware scored in the 25th minute. The Silverwolves advance to an all-Weber County semifinal on Monday at 4 p.m. at Juan Diego High against Weber.
Jerrick Sparrow scored for Davis, who ends the year at 13-3-1.
HERRIMAN 2, NORTHRIDGE 0
HERRIMAN — No. 11 Northridge (11-9) gave up two goals after halftime in a 6A quarterfinals loss at No. 3 Herriman (15-3). The Knights end the season with an 11-9 record.
SOFTBALL
BEAR RIVER 12, SNOW CANYON 7
SPANISH FORK — No. 2 Bear River scored eight runs in the sixth inning to beat No. 3 Snow Canyon (27-7) and advance to the 4A state championship series.
Bear River (25-5) trailed 7-1 after the third inning, then cut into the lead with three in the fifth before batting around in the sixth. McCall Maxfield batted 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two RBIs to pace the Bears.
Olivia Taylor doubled and drove in two. Kate Dahle hit an RBI double. Cami Gibbs had two hits and drove in two. Jordyn Warren earned the win, allowing seven hits and two runs over four relief innings.
Bear River will face No. 1 Tooele (26-3) in a best-of-three series for the 4A crown beginning at noon Friday at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex.
CLEARFIELD 14, PLEASANT GROVE 4
CLEARFIELD — No. 4 Clearfield turned a fourth-inning deficit into a mercy-rule rout of No. 13 Pleasant Grove (15-11) to take a 1-0 lead in a 6A second round, best-of-three series.
Jayci Finch pitched a five-inning complete game for Clearfield (18-5) and batted 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs. Kaycee Valencia batted 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Rachael Brown and Sadie Christiansen each hit an RBI double. The series will conclude Friday.
WEBER 4, COPPER HILLS 3
PLEASANT VIEW — No. 5 Weber scored three runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, then held off a fifth-inning rally from No. 12 Copper Hills (11-11) to grab a win in a 6A second round best-of-three series.
Jillian Boswell, Olivia Boswell and Brooke Merrill each had two hits for Weber (19-4). Merrill drove in two and earned the win in a complete game with 12 strikeouts. The series concludes Friday.
FREMONT 9, SYRACUSE 1
PLAIN CITY — Stalee Hadley hit two home runs to lead No. 6 Fremont past No. 11 Syracuse in the first game of a 6A second round, best-of-three series.
Stalee Hadley drove in three for Fremont (14-5). Whitnee Weston homered, doubled and drove in three. Brinley Johnson hit an RBI double and Haddie Hadley batted 3 for 4. Brinley Ellsworth pitched a complete game with four hits and eight strikeouts.
Rachel Godfrey and Abby Sims each hit a double for Syracuse (13-10). Megan Poll and McKahl Johnston got the other Titans hits. The series concludes Friday.
LAYTON 19, CYPRUS 8
MAGNA — No. 10 Layton used a pair of seven-run innings to upset No. 7 Cyprus in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Joslyn Purcell hit 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs for the Layton (16-10). Averi Orris hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Tasia Shibuya hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer, Brenley Boydston homered and drove in three and Brooklyn Pritchett homered.
Kaitlyn Roberts hit 3 for 4, Leah Knight batted 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Graccee Godfrey hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
BOUNTIFUL 9, OREM 2
BOUNTIFUL — Eva Stoddard pitched a complete-game two-hitter with six strikeouts to lead No. 5 Bountiful past No. 12 Orem (18-9) in the first game of a 5A third-round series.
Livi Arona hit a home run and drove in four for Bountiful (17-6). Shiloh Johnson also homered and drove in two. Annie Salazar and Carli Sexton each hit a double. The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
FARMINGTON 8, PAYSON 3
FARMINGTON — Emily Barton, Hadley Eichmeier and Delaney Baker each hit home runs as No. 6 Farmington beat No. 11 Payson in the first game of the teams’ 5A third-round series.
Eichmeier hit 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Barton drove in three, Baker hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out 13 in a complete game pitched for the Phoenix (15-7). The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
MTN RIDGE 13, BONNEVILLE 2
HERRIMAN — Macyn Hartman hit an RBI double and Kelsie Heslop also doubled for No. 17 Bonneville (11-10), who dropped the first game of a 5A third round, best-of-three series at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (20-3). The teams will finish the series Friday.
SPANISH FORK 15, BOX ELDER 0
SPANISH FORK — Kourtney Small hit a single as No. 20 Box Elder (12-15) was held to one hit in a 5A third round, best-of-three series loss at No. 1 Spanish Fork (26-1). The series will conclude Friday.
BASEBALL
FREMONT 14, SKYRIDGE 0
LEHI — Bridger Clontz and Landon Salvesen combined to allow one Skyridge hit as No. 10 Fremont beat the No. 7 Falcons in six innings in the first game of a 6A second-round playoff series.
Clontz tossed five no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and five walks for Fremont (18-10).
Gavin Douglas hit 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs, Mason Memmott homered and went 3 for 5 while Logan Penland batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs. The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
FARMINGTON 7, MTN RIDGE 6
HERRIMAN — Brock Brown hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning, then No. 9 Farmington held off a No. 8 Mountain Ridge (16-10) rally to win the first game in a 5A third-round series.
Brown batted 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs for Farmington (19-9). Mason Cook and Jack Hansen each had two hits.
Landon Tanner pitched six innings for the win, giving up seven hits and striking out four. Brown pitched the seventh for the save. The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
LONE PEAK 6, WEBER 5
HIGHLAND — No. 6 Lone Peak (17-9) hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eight inning to claim a walk-off win over No. 11 Weber in game one of a 6A second-round series.
Jake Lindsay batted 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI for Weber (17-12). Ashton Burnett drove in two. The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
JORDAN 6, NORTHRIDGE 1
SANDY — Jed Hadley hit 2 for 2 with one RBI as No. 14 Northridge dropped the first game of a 6A super regionals series at No. 3 Jordan. Bodee Wright doubled and batted 2 for 3 for the Knights (13-15). The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
MAPLE MTN 3, BOUNTIFUL 1
SPANISH FORK — Drew Beck hit a double and Lincoln Duryea singled in Dallin Maxwell as No. 11 Bountiful (18-9) dropped the first game of a 5A third-round series at No. 6 Maple Mountain (16-9). The best-of-three series concludes Friday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
5A third round: Woods Cross 3, Skyline 0