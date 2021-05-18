SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ryker Saunders scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Naime Odeh to lead No. 21 Fremont High boys soccer to the upset of the day, winning 1-0 in a 6A second-round decision Tuesday at No. 5 Westlake (11-6).

The Silverwolves (7-11) will visit Region 1 foe and No. 4 Davis in the quarterfinals Thursday.

NORTHRIDGE 2, SYRACUSE 1

SYRACUSE — Ilan Hernandez scored twice in the second half to lift No. 11 Northridge to an upset win at No. 6 Syracuse in the 6A second round.

Gaven Nelson and Logan Smith assisted for Northridge (11-8). The Knights will face the winner of No. 3 Herriman and No. 19 American Fork, whose Tuesday match had not been reported, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Jack Cook scored on a Tracen Jacobs assist to give Syracuse a halftime lead. The Titans finish the season with a 12-5 mark.

WEBER 1, CYPRUS 0

PLEASANT VIEW — Jake Younnberg scored on a Brayden Bennett assist in the 76th minute to lead No. 1 Weber to a 6A second-round win over No. 16 Cyprus (10-6).

Stockton Short kept the clean sheet for Weber (16-0), who will host No. 9 Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals Thursday.

DAVIS 1, CLEARFIELD 0

KAYSVILLE — Stephen Seelos netted on an Andrew Donnigan assist in the second half and Jude Walker kept a clean sheet to lift No. 4 Davis to a 6A second-round win over No. 20 Clearfield.

Davis (13-3-1) advances to host region rival and No. 21 Fremont in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Clearfield ends the year with a 7-11 record.

SKYRIDGE 3, LAYTON 1

LEHI — Tyler Perry netted for No. 18 Layton but it wasn't enough as the Lancers saw their season end in a 6A second-round loss at No. 2 Skyridge (14-4). Layton ends the year with a 7-10 mark.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

5A second round: Maple Mtn 3, Woods Cross 1

BASEBALL

MTN CREST 9, BEAR RIVER 8

WEST JORDAN — No. 9 Bear River came up just short, scoring four runs in a fifth-inning rally to cut the No. 5 Mountain Crest (22-7) lead to one, but could get no closer in a 4A state tournament loss at Salt Lake Community College.

Alec Callister batted 3 for 4 with a double for Bear River (17-13). Hunter Smoot hit 2 for 3 with a triple. Marcus Callister hit two doubles and drove in two. Jaret Giles had two hits and two RBIs. Garrison Marble hit a two-run double.

The Bears will face No. 1 Desert Hills (24-4) at 11 a.m. Wednesday in an elimination game. Bear River beat the Thunder 8-6 in eight innings Monday.

LACROSSE

Girls ‘A’ Division, first round:

(4) Brighton 26, (13) Syracuse 11

(11) Waterford 17, (6) Bear River 6

Boys ‘A’ Division, first round:

(6) Davis 12, (11) Bingham 9

(14) Brighton 9, (3) Farmington 8

(8) American Fork 16, (9) Fremont 7

Girls ‘B’ Division, first round:

(1) Riverton 22, (16) Weber 3

(3) Box Elder 11, (14) Roy 8

Boys ‘B’ Division, first round:

(1) Weber 19, (16) Roy 7

(6) Bountiful 19, (11) Copper Hills 4

(8) Northridge 11, (9) Box Elder 8

